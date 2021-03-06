Caved In: Pleasanton suffers heartbreaking loss to Weeping Water in state finals

LINCOLN — Offensive struggles caught up to the Pleasanton girls basketball team on Saturday morning. The Bulldogs fell short in 40-39 loss to Weeping Water in the Class D1 finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bulldogs finish the season as runners-up.
The game came down to the last 20 seconds of play between Pleasanton’s Kaci Pierce and Grace Cave of Weeping Water. Pierce scored the final six points to keep Pleasanton in a one-possession game, including the last three-pointer to leave the Bulldogs trailing only by one. Her last bucket almost sealed the deal, but with five seconds remaining, Cave, a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit, took it down the court and stunned the Pleasanton crowd with the game-winning layup.
“Credit to the girls. They kept fighting,” Pleasanton’s coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “They kept defending. I thought defensively we were awesome. We kept Cave in check.We were good enough to win on defense.”
It was a rough morning for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs shot 16 of 50 from the field and only made two three-pointers for the game after missing the first 10. Those two came in the final three minutes and both were from Pierce. The Bulldogs committed 18 turnovers with 10 in the first half. The Bulldogs struggled offensively.
“It was just not our morning,” Arensdorf said. “We had a tough time finishing around the rim and we had a tough time defensively. Credit to Weeping Water and everything that they did. They did a good job.”
Weeping Water struggled in shooting as well and trailed most of the first half. Cave scored the first 10 points to start the game. After tying the game at 13, both teams exchanged buckets. The Indians ended the half with a three-pointer made by Jamison Twomey from the wing, making it 17-15 at the half.
Rebounding kept the Bulldogs in the game. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Indians 40-25. The defense also was not an issue for the Bulldogs despite having to deal with Cave. Arensdorf changed up things in his defensive schemes so they could contain Cave.
“Usually we’re a full-court, 2-2-1 team,” Arensdorf said. “But I think with that against Cave, getting her in space was something that I thought wasn’t probably going to work toward our favor today. But I thought our defense was pretty good though.”
The Bulldogs managed to limit Cave, the rest of the Indians team got more involved in the second half.
Brooklyn Rathe and Karley Ridge both were getting open for the Indians. Weeping Water had a six-point lead to start the third quarter at 25-19. Eventually, the Bulldogs caught the Indians but was still on their tail at the end of the third, 27-26.
Both teams battled in the fourth quarter. Weeping Water was ahead 36-30 before Pierce nailed the Bulldogs’ first three of the day. As they trailed by three with two minutes left, it gave Bulldogs life.
“We came alive in those last three minutes, no doubt about it,” Arensdorf said. “We hit some shots, and some outside shots opened some things up. You could tell those girls didn’t want to lose. They are going to keep fighting until the very end.”
Pierce scored all eight points in the closing minutes, while Cave made all six Indian points.
After Cave’s final layup Arendorf chose not to call timeout even though he had two left. He said he trusted his girls to duke it out in the end without drawing any plays on the sidelines.
“It was one of those situations where you called timeout and let them set something up, or you let them run it out,” Arensdorf said. “And usually from my past and what I’ve learned I think it’s sometimes better to let them play it out and not let them draw anything up.”
Unfortunately, Pierce didn’t get a good shot before time expired. The Indians won their first state girls basketball title in school history.
Only four Bulldogs scored in the game. Pierce led the way with 15 points. Chelsea Fisher added 10 points and seven rebounds. Both Katelyn Lindner and Isabelle Paitz each had seven points. Lindner added nine boards.
The Bulldogs’ season ends with a 27-2 record. Pleasanton will lose six seniors who have played in the state tournament all four years in both basketball and volleyball.
“This senior group has been special no doubt about it,” Arensdorf said. “They’ve won a lot of games, and they’ve gotten a lot of hardware those last four years.”