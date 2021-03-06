Caved In: Pleasanton suffers heartbreaking loss to Weeping Water in state finals

“We came alive in those last three minutes, no doubt about it,” Arensdorf said. “We hit some shots, and some outside shots opened some things up. You could tell those girls didn’t want to lose. They are going to keep fighting until the very end.”

Pierce scored all eight points in the closing minutes, while Cave made all six Indian points.

After Cave’s final layup Arendorf chose not to call timeout even though he had two left. He said he trusted his girls to duke it out in the end without drawing any plays on the sidelines.

“It was one of those situations where you called timeout and let them set something up, or you let them run it out,” Arensdorf said. “And usually from my past and what I’ve learned I think it’s sometimes better to let them play it out and not let them draw anything up.”

Unfortunately, Pierce didn’t get a good shot before time expired. The Indians won their first state girls basketball title in school history.

Only four Bulldogs scored in the game. Pierce led the way with 15 points. Chelsea Fisher added 10 points and seven rebounds. Both Katelyn Lindner and Isabelle Paitz each had seven points. Lindner added nine boards.