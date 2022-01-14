Carter Erickson leads Elm Creek to victory over Axtell

AXTELL — After going through a three-game slump last week, the Elm Creek boys basketball team is starting to get back on the winning track as the Buffs earned their second straight win, a 45-39 victory over Axtell, dropping the Wildcats to 4-9.
Both teams came out aggressively from the starting tipoff. The Buffaloes did not underestimate the Wildcats despite their record. For most of the game it was back and forth between the teams.
“They are a good team, and they got like three good players and some really good role players,” Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee said. “We’re still kind of learning. We are still young at some spots, but our kids have done a good job competing.”
Axtell created shots from outside but the main threat in the paint was Calvin Johnson. He dominated the rebound category with 14 boards. Carson Lindau led the Wildcats with 10 points. Outside of Johnson, Cavenee was pleased with his Buffs defending the paint.
“They kind of got us on the boards, but I thought we did a good job on Calvin and the (Gavend) Cole kid and (Tyler) Stoddard. We kept them off the board pretty well,” Cavenee said.
The game was tied at 11 in the first quarter. It was low-scoring throughout the half as Elm Creek was held to five points in the second quarter and trailed 20-16 going into the locker room. It was not until the fourth quarter when both offenses came on strong. It was Elm Creek’s Carter Erickson who took over the whole fourth quarter as he led the Buffs with 22 points and seven rebounds. Erickson was the lone Buff to finish in double figures.
“They were just coming down on me, and I thought that I should take over in the game, and because my teammates weren’t scoring as much, I thought I should keep them going, and I did,” Erickson said.
Nate Gilming’s 3-point basket set the tone in the fourth quarter that gave Elm Creek the slight lead at 33-32 before Axtell evened the score. Then he made another jumper to keep the Buffs ahead.
Lindau kept the game alive for the Wildcats with a 3-pointer to have them trailing 42-39. Erickson sealed the deal by making all his free throws.
“I thought Shay Hubbard was outstanding,” Cavenee said. “We kind of put him in some spots, and I thought he did a good job. Nate Gliming came out and hit some 3s for us and did what Nate does.”
As the record shows, Elm Creek is 7-5 on the season but is 6-0 on the road. The Buffaloes return home to host Kennesaw on Saturday. Then they play Pleasanton at home on Jan. 21.
Axtell is on the road in its next two games. On Saturday, they will face Lawrence-Nelson, and Tuesday, they are at Arapahoe.