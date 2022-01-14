Carter Erickson leads Elm Creek to victory over Axtell

AXTELL — After going through a three-game slump last week, the Elm Creek boys basketball team is starting to get back on the winning track as the Buffs earned their second straight win, a 45-39 victory over Axtell, dropping the Wildcats to 4-9.

Both teams came out aggressively from the starting tipoff. The Buffaloes did not underestimate the Wildcats despite their record. For most of the game it was back and forth between the teams.

“They are a good team, and they got like three good players and some really good role players,” Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee said. “We’re still kind of learning. We are still young at some spots, but our kids have done a good job competing.”

Axtell created shots from outside but the main threat in the paint was Calvin Johnson. He dominated the rebound category with 14 boards. Carson Lindau led the Wildcats with 10 points. Outside of Johnson, Cavenee was pleased with his Buffs defending the paint.

“They kind of got us on the boards, but I thought we did a good job on Calvin and the (Gavend) Cole kid and (Tyler) Stoddard. We kept them off the board pretty well,” Cavenee said.

