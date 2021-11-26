Cagey Veterans: Bertrand teams building on slew of returning starters

The Bertrand Vikings have several reasons to be filled with optimism this year.

Quickness, defense, size, athleticism and experience add up to a strong likelihood the Vikings will improve on their 12-10 record from a year ago.

“We have a solid core of starters and lettermen returning with good size and quickness. If we stay healthy, we should be very competitive with everyone in our schedule,” said coach Craig Newcomb, who is entering his 25th year at the team’s helm.

All five starters are back, including seniors Jarret Bieker, a 6-1 forward, Jonah Nelson, a 5-9 guard and Joseph Pelton, a 6-5 forward.

Junior starters returning are 6-foot-6 center Chonsey Bieker and 6-1 guard Owen Kaps.

Jarret Bieker averaged 10 points per game and Chonsley Bieker averaged seven points and eight rebounds per game. He also led the Hub Territory in blocked shots.

Other returning lettermen are 6-1 junior forward Adan Gonzalez and 5-9 junior forward Reece Vinzant.

Girls Basketball

Few teams had worse luck last year than the Bertrand girls, who dealt with injury after injury and finished the year 3-18.