KEARNEY — Broken Bow claimed the team championship Tuesday at the Kearney Catholic Golf Invitational and Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

The Indians, who finished fourth in the Class A field at last week's Kearney High Invitational, shot a 339 to beat runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic by 80 strokes. Kearney Catholic finished third with a 434.

Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson and Molly Custer finished 1-2 individually with Johnson shooting a 74 and Custer an 83.

Taylor McGuire led Kearney Catholic with an 88, placing fifth. Teammate Lauren Nore shot a 94 to finish eighth.

KHS fifth at Pius X meet

Kearney High's golf team finished fifth in Tuesday's Lincoln Pius X Invitational at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Lincoln.

Lincoln Southwest shot a 297 to win the tournament while Omaha Marian was second with a 311. Lincoln East posted a 312.

Kearney shot a 352 with Lauren Lydiatt setting the pace with an 85. Olivia James shot an 87 and Morgan Douhy an 88.

Lincoln Southwest's Eden Larson shot a 68 to win the individual medal while Fremont's Ansley Giesselman of Fremont, Elly Honnens of Lincoln East and Madison Murman finished 2-3-4, shooting 73.