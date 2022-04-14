Boys Hub Territory track leaders from 18 area schools

100-meter dash
Zander Reuling, KHS 10.97
Mathieu Dompko, KHS 11.02
Hunter Stewart, Lexington 11.24
Zaire Lagrone-Miller, KHS 11.38
Cayden John, KHS 11.49
Quentin Moss, Lexington 11.54
Jose Escandon, Gibbon 11.54
Sam Nachtigal, KHS 11.55
Will Kulhanek, Overton 11.64
Able Molina, KHS 11.69
200 -meter dash
Kaden Miller, KHS 22.42
Matthieu Dompko, KHS 22.81
Zander Reuling, KHS 23.02
Quentin Moss, Lexington 23.04
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege 23.14
People are also reading…
Cooper Miller, Axtell 23.20
Will Kulhanek, Overton 23.24
Shay Swanson, Loomis 23.30
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 23.90
Kegan Steinke, Holdrege 24.18
400 -meter dash
Konner Verbeck, Minden 52.94
Landon Bowen, Lexington 53.78
Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litch 54.12
Calvin Johnson, Axtell 54.40
Justin Murray, KHS 55.06
Dru Truax, Lexington 55.44
Ethan Kowalek, KHS 55.50
Hayden Muirhead, Overton 55.50
Chris Duttenhoffer, KHS 55.62
Gabe Kimball, Loomis 55.74
800 -meter run
Evan Denney, KHS 2:05.09
Oscar Aquado, Lexington 2:05.09
Konner Verbeck, Minden 2:08.5
Andrew Walsh, KHS 2:10.82
Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litch 2:12.18
Calvin Johnson, Axtell 2:12.75
Lazaro Adame, Lexington 2:12.6
Garrett Converse, Lexington 2:12.97
Alex Brais, Minden 2:13.06
Alex Gomez, Lexington 2:13.43
1,600 -meter run
Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington 4:34.98
Lazaro Adame, Lexington 4:40.23
Miguel Cruz, Lexington 4:51.61
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 4:54.0
Charlie Shea, KHS 4:59.97
Carter Harsin, Minden 5:01.6
Kevin Parada, Lexington 5:03.34
Jayden ureste, Lexington 5:05.8
Nikolas Clement, Holdrege 5:07.14
Cade Jameson, Minden 5:09.96
3,200 -meter run
Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington 9:57.06
Miguel Cruz, Lexington 10:32.81
Jayden Ureste, Lexington 11:00.6
Justin Golus, Holdrege 11:03.0
Cisco Rivas, KHS 11:04.05
Kevin Parada, Lexington 11:05.54
Gage Fryda, KHS 11:09.45
Eli Schroeder, Ravenna 11:09.78
Tyler Hanson, Axtell 11:20.30
Keyton Cole, Axtell 11:22.00
110-meter high hurdles
Deandre N’Dugwa, KHS 14.48
Gage Fries, Minden 14.84
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 15.56
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 16.10
Jace Bombeck, Gibbon 16.14
Quinn Bertrand, Axtell 16.20
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 16.70
Treyven Beckman, KHS 17.03
Luke Draper, KHS 17.25
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 17.45
300-meter int. hurdles
Gage Fries, Minden 41.54
Deandre N’Dugwa, KHS 42.27
Levi Loseke, Minden 43.71
Quinn Bertrand, Axtell 43.90
Tanner Gibb, Minden 44.05
Treyven Beckman, KHS 44.14
Cayden John, KHS 44.36
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 44.60
Ryan Bailey, Ansley/Litch 45.38
Harrison Skiles, Holdrege 46.36
4x100 Relay
Kearney High 43.67
Lexington 44.84
Minden 46.10
Shelton 46.46
Holdrege 46.94
Axtell 46.80
Amherst 47.10
Loomis 47.29
Bertrand 48.21
Elm Creek 48.25
4x400 Relay
Kearney High 3:34.14
Lexington 3:41.85
Minden 3:44.81
Axtell 3:46.33
Bertrand 3:47.03
Holdrege 3:48.98
Ansley/Litchfield 3:49.62
Shelton 3:51.84
Elm Creek 3:53.56
Amherst 3:57.00
4x800 Relay
Kearney 8:56.11
Lexington 9:05.2
Axtell 9:12.26
Holdrege 9:14.8
Wilcox-Hildreth 9:21.35
Minden 9:21.4
Shelton 9:24.15
Amherst 10:15.77
Kearney Catholic 10:48.55
Shot Put
Jordan Shaw, KHS 53-9
Cale Meyer, Loomis 48-10 1/4
Cole Brandt, KHS 48-9
Cristian Blincow, Loomis 47-6
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 44-4 3/4
Erik Delgadillo, KHS 44-2
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden 44-2
Daniel Falk, KHS 43-2 1/4
Gavin Drumheller, KCHS 43-1 1/2
Baker Bertrand, KHS 42-11
Discus
Cole Brandt, KHS 161-2
Jordan Shaw, KHS 160-1
Brennan Runge, Axtell 139-7
Cristian Blincow, Loomis 138-6
Quinten Schaffer, KHS 136-2
Gavin Standage, Ravenna 135-3
Logan Roggasch, KCHS 134-3 1/4
Andrew Englund, Holdrege 131-0
Garrett O’Hara, KCHS 127-2
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 125-10
High Jump
Ethan Eloe, Amherst 6-4
Zach Myers, Shelton 6-4
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 6-2
Ben Cumpston, KHS 6-2
Fredrick Harbols, KHS 6-0
Cale Nelson, Loomis 6-0
Riley Bombeck, Shelton 6-0
Graysen Strauss, Lexington 5-10
Tristan Mailahn, KHS 5-10
Will Vanderbeek, KHS 5-10
Shay Swanson, Loomis 5-10
Pole Vault
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 13-0
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 12-6
Zach Watson, KHS 12-6
Spencer Kearn, KHS 12-0
Rylan Landin, Holdrege 12-0
Zachary Sundquist, Holdrege 12-0
Jaren Moore, Holdrege 11-6
Koltdyn Heath, Minden 11-3
Brady Ham, Holdrege 11-2
Jacob Ransdell, KHS 11-0
Nickholas Weides, Holdrege 11-0
Long Jump
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 21-4 1/2
Kaden Miller, KHS 21-3 3/4
Will Kulhanek, Overton 21-2 1/4
Ethan Eloe, Amherst 20-7 3/4
Aidan Kidder, Holdrege 20-6 3/4
Caleb Dowling, Lexington 20-3
Garret Schmaderer, KCHS 20-1 1/2
Shay Swanson, Loomis 20-0 3/4
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M 20-0
Jace Bombeck, Gibbon 19-11 1/2
Triple Jump
Will Kulhanek, Overton 43-10
Garret Schmaderer, KCHS 41-10 1/4
Carson Nichols, KHS 41-4 1/2
Ben Cumpston, KHS 40-9 3/4
Hunter Steward, Lexington 40-8 1/2
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 40-8
Reilly Fisher, Amherst 40-7
Wyatt Ryan, Overton 40-5 1/2
Caleb Svarvari, Overton 39-9 3/4
Greysen Strauss, Lexington 39-8 1/2