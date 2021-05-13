Bertrand’s Sadie Maloley wins three events at district meet

BERTRAND — When the season started, Bertrand’s Sadie Maloley didn’t have the hurdles on her plate or in her plans.

Now she believes her best chance to medal at next week’s state track meet will come in the 100-meter high hurdles.

Maloley, a sophomore, won three gold medals Wednesday at the D-7 District in Bertrand, sweeping the long jump and triple jump before winning the 100-meter high hurdles. She also ran on the Vikings’ 4x100 relay team that finished third.

“I wasn’t going to do hurdles,” Maloley said of her plans for the season. “I don’t want to fall, but it’s OK.”

According to Bertrand coach Diane Balcom, Maloley won every hurdles race in junior high but had a bad experience falling last year before the season was shut down by the pandemic.

It took a lot of coaxing by Balcom and Maloley’s mother to get her back in the hurdles race.

“They didn’t give me a choice,” Maloley said. “But I’m glad I did.”

She set her personal record at Wednesday’s meet, winning in a time of 16.22 seconds. She also had a personal best in the long jump of 15 feet, 6½ inches.