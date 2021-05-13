Bertrand’s Sadie Maloley wins three events at district meet

BERTRAND — When the season started, Bertrand’s Sadie Maloley didn’t have the hurdles on her plate or in her plans.
Now she believes her best chance to medal at next week’s state track meet will come in the 100-meter high hurdles.
Maloley, a sophomore, won three gold medals Wednesday at the D-7 District in Bertrand, sweeping the long jump and triple jump before winning the 100-meter high hurdles. She also ran on the Vikings’ 4x100 relay team that finished third.
“I wasn’t going to do hurdles,” Maloley said of her plans for the season. “I don’t want to fall, but it’s OK.”
According to Bertrand coach Diane Balcom, Maloley won every hurdles race in junior high but had a bad experience falling last year before the season was shut down by the pandemic.
It took a lot of coaxing by Balcom and Maloley’s mother to get her back in the hurdles race.
“They didn’t give me a choice,” Maloley said. “But I’m glad I did.”
She set her personal record at Wednesday’s meet, winning in a time of 16.22 seconds. She also had a personal best in the long jump of 15 feet, 6½ inches.
Setting a PR and earning a trip to the state high school meet next week in Omaha were Maloley’s goals for the district meet. With that accomplished, she feels pretty good about her track season.
“You can’t ask for anything better,” she said.
While Maloley won three individual gold medals, Bertrand’s Ethan Klingenberg and Arik Ackerman each won two individual gold medals to lead the Vikings to the team title.
Klingenberg swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes while Ackerman won the 400 and the pole vault. Both also ran on the Vikings’ winning 4x100 relay team to qualify in three events.
Axtell, A/L boys advance
Axtell’s Calvin Johnson and Ansley/Litchfield’s Collin Arehart were double winners in their Class D district meets on Wednesday.
At Kenesaw, Johnson won the 400 (52.87) and 800 (2:07.07) and ran on the Wildcats’ winning 4x400 and 4x800 as the Wildcats swept the boys and girls team titles.
Jaron Bergstrom won the 3,200 and finished second in the 1,600 as the Wildcats prepare to go for a third straight Class D team title after winning back-to-back before last year’s canceled state meet.
At Broken Bow, Arehart and teammate Calvin Finley ran 1-2 in the 400 and 800. Arehart ran 52.47 in the 400 and 2:06.76 in the 800 to claim gold medals and Hunter Arehart won the pole vault.
S-E-M’s Carson Rohde also won a double winner, sweeping the shot put (53-1 3/4) and discus (160-0).
In the girls division at Broken Bow, Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey was a double winner in the 400 (1:00.04) and 300-meter low hurdles (47.12).
The Axtell girls had two double winners at Kenesaw. Emma Callan claimed gold medals in the 100 and 200 while Reagan Nordhausen won the 100-meter high hurdles and the high jump.