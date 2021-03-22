Bertrand’s Ethan Klingenberg hits the track running

KEARNEY — Bertrand senior Ethan Klingenberg made up for a lot of lost time on Saturday.

Like everyone else, Klingenberg missed last season where, as a junior, he hoped to establish himself as a top-notch sprinter after a promising sophomore season.

Saturday, in his first meet of his senior season, Klingenberg showed what he could do as he won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored Bertrand’s winning 4x100 relay team at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational run at the Kearney High track.

Winning three gold medals wasn’t what was on his mind before the meet.

“I came in here nervous. I didn’t know how fast I was going to be able to run. Honestly, I thought I got slower ... because in practice I wasn’t at a dead sprint, just jogging. I never got that full sprint effect. Today I did and it feels amazing.”

Klingenberg won the 100 by more than half a second over Superior’s Elijah Heusinkvelt, formerly of Overton. The 200 was a closer race as he held off Superior’s Dane Miller and Heusinkvelt.

“I love the 200. I love the 100. The 200’s not my best, but once I’m in the wind, I’m gone. I love the curve, it’s what gets me,” Klingenberg said.