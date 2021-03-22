Bertrand’s Ethan Klingenberg hits the track running

KEARNEY — Bertrand senior Ethan Klingenberg made up for a lot of lost time on Saturday.
Like everyone else, Klingenberg missed last season where, as a junior, he hoped to establish himself as a top-notch sprinter after a promising sophomore season.
Saturday, in his first meet of his senior season, Klingenberg showed what he could do as he won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored Bertrand’s winning 4x100 relay team at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational run at the Kearney High track.
Winning three gold medals wasn’t what was on his mind before the meet.
“I came in here nervous. I didn’t know how fast I was going to be able to run. Honestly, I thought I got slower ... because in practice I wasn’t at a dead sprint, just jogging. I never got that full sprint effect. Today I did and it feels amazing.”
Klingenberg won the 100 by more than half a second over Superior’s Elijah Heusinkvelt, formerly of Overton. The 200 was a closer race as he held off Superior’s Dane Miller and Heusinkvelt.
“I love the 200. I love the 100. The 200’s not my best, but once I’m in the wind, I’m gone. I love the curve, it’s what gets me,” Klingenberg said.
But he admits the 100 is probably his strongest race and that was apparent Saturday when the field was closing in on him at the end.
“I can only really run 100. Then, after that 100 I’m dead,” he said.
Klingenberg showed promise in track as a freshman and sophomore. He ran on Bertrand’s 4x100 relay team that set a school record two years ago.
Then came last year and, while many turned their attention to training workouts, there was no way to measure progress.
Klingenberg said “not running didn’t feel right,” so he worked out with an emphasis on building power in his legs.
“I was using the VertaMax (training device). I was using tire sleds. I was just pushing my legs to the max — squat, deadlift, all of it,” he said.
The payoff showed on the stopwatch. His hand-held time in the 100 on Saturday was 10.9 seconds, four-tenths of a second faster than he’d run before.
“Going from 11.3 to 10.9, that’s a big improvement over almost two years. I’m very happy with the progress and success that I’ve done,” he said.
Now he’ll turn his attention toward the Bertrand school record.
“That’s what my main focus is on and I’m going to try to beat it,” he said.
While Klingenberg went home with three gold medals, S-E-M’s Carson Rohde claimed two after winning the shot put and the discus.
Bertrand’s Arik Ackerman joined them in the winner’s circle by winning the pole vault in a tie-breaker over teammate Owen Kaps. Both cleared 13 feet, 6 inches.
Three Hub Territory girls came away from the meet with gold medals — Wilcox-Hildreth’s Brooke Quadhamer in the 400, S-E-M’s Josie Smith in the 3,200 and Elm Creek’s Haley Stone in the shot put.
n UNK Invitational
Girls
100m Dash —Jillian Buell, North Central, 13.22. 200 — Hunter Wiebelhhaus, North Central, 27.14. 400 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1:05.10. 800 — Landyn Cole, South Loup, 2:50.56. 1,600 — Kloe Severance, Ord, 6:10.80. 3,200 — Josie Smith, S-E-M 14:28.35. 60m Hurdles — Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 10.50. 300m Hurdles — Jacquot 54.40. 4x100 — North Central (J. Buell, Jenna Hallock, Brooklyn Buell, Wiebelhaus) 54.60. 4x400 — Anselmo-Merna (Carlee Bartak, Koral Schmidt, Jaide Chandler, Hadlee Safranek) 4:27.80. 4x800 — Ord (Severance, Delaney Cargill, Abby Jacobs, Lexi VanCura) 11:19.72.
HIgh Jump — Wiebelhaus 5-6. Pole Vault — B. Buell 8-6. Long Jump — Ella Gardner, Superior, 16-11 1/2. Triple Jump — VanCura 33-1 1/2. Shot Put — Haley Stone, Elm Creek, 37-2. Discus — Falon Hatch, Brady, 107-7.
Boys
100m Dash — Ethan Klingenberg, Bertrand, 11.05. 200 — Klingenberg 23.23.31. 400 — Owen Lane, Ord, 54.47. 800 — Zach Smith, Ord, 2:15.35. 1,600 — Jeremiah Arndt, Centura, 5:25.18. 3,200 — Rayden Orton, North Central, 11:39.83. 60m Hurdles — Hayden Kluthe, Ord, 9.10. 300m Hurdles — Clayton Thomsen, Ord, 45.06. 4x100 — Bertrand (Jonah Nelson, Owen Kaps, Jackson Furlong, Klingenberg) 45.78. 4x400 — Ord (John DeRiso, Smith, Quinton Ries, Lane) 3:39.56. 4x800 — Ord (Smith, Blake Wells, Blake Hinrichs, DeRiso) 9:26.02.
High Jump — Troy Rasmussen, Centura, 6-0. Pole Vault — Arik Ackerman, Bertrand, 13-6. Long Jump — Ries 20-11. Triple Jump — Ries 42-1. Shot Put — Carson Rohde, S-E-M, 48-7. Discus — Rohde 161-1.