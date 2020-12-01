Bertrand girls return four starters, boys bring back three

BERTRAND — Things should be looking up for the Bertrand girls basketball team.
Four starters return, including the team’s top two scorers, from last year’s 8-10 squad. In addition, five other letter winners return giving the Vikings a deep pool of experence.
On top of the list of returning starters is 5-4 senior guard Erin Boggs, a four-year starter and an All-Republican Plains Activity Conference selection who averaged nearly 11 points per game last season.
Also back to claim their starting spots are 5-4 senior guard Trista Callahan, 5-5 junior guard Kenzy Drain and 5-9 junior post player Johanna Ford.
Other returning letter winners are 5-6 senior Karley Peterson, 5-7 junior Yesenia Lopez, 5-9 sophomore Kaylee Dodson, 5-7 sophomore Sadie Maloley and 5-6 sophomore Leah Schutz.
Lindsey Robison, the Vikings assistant coach the past five years, will move into the head coaching role.
Boys Basketball
The Bertrand boys basketball team returns three starters from last year’s 8-13 team.
“We have a solid core of starters and letter men returning; with good size and quickness,” coach Craig Newcomb said. “If we stay healthy, and develop some consistency on the offensive end, we should be very competitive with everyone on our schedule.”
At the top of the list of returning starters is last year’s leading scorer, Arik Ackerman, a 5-11 senior guard. Junior Jonah Nelson, a 5-9 guard, and Jarret Bieker, a 6-foot forward, also return to the starting lineup.
Other returning lettermen are 5-10 senior guard Landon Andersen, 5-9 senior guard Ethan Taylor, 6-3 junior forward Joseph Pelton, 6-4 sophomore center Chonsey Bieker and 6-1 sophomore forward Owen Kaps.
Bertrand opens the season at home Thursday against Alma.
Wrestling
Coach Dustin Freeman, entering his 13th year at the helm of the Bertrand/Loomis “WolfKings” cooperative wrestling team, welcomes the return of a number of experienced wrestlers, including state meet sixth-place medal winner Trevin Edlwards (36-7).
Other returning letter men are senior Joel Abramson, a returning state qualifier at 182 pounds, as well as sophomore Kellan Brown and senior John Kenney.
In addition, Brayden Schmaiz, a state qualifier for Holdrege, has joined the squad.
“Those experienced wrestlers should set the tone in the practice room, displaying the hard work that is needed for overall team success,” Freeman said.
He projects as many as six freshmen could work their way into the lineup. Some of them have gained valuable experience at club tournaments.
