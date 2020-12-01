Bertrand girls return four starters, boys bring back three

BERTRAND — Things should be looking up for the Bertrand girls basketball team.

Four starters return, including the team’s top two scorers, from last year’s 8-10 squad. In addition, five other letter winners return giving the Vikings a deep pool of experence.

On top of the list of returning starters is 5-4 senior guard Erin Boggs, a four-year starter and an All-Republican Plains Activity Conference selection who averaged nearly 11 points per game last season.

Also back to claim their starting spots are 5-4 senior guard Trista Callahan, 5-5 junior guard Kenzy Drain and 5-9 junior post player Johanna Ford.

Other returning letter winners are 5-6 senior Karley Peterson, 5-7 junior Yesenia Lopez, 5-9 sophomore Kaylee Dodson, 5-7 sophomore Sadie Maloley and 5-6 sophomore Leah Schutz.

Lindsey Robison, the Vikings assistant coach the past five years, will move into the head coaching role.

Boys Basketball

The Bertrand boys basketball team returns three starters from last year’s 8-13 team.