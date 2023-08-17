BERTRAND — It’s a new year with new faces at Bertrand.

First-year coach Trey Stutheit takes over the football program that is coming off a 2-6 year. He inherits a team that returns four starters.

“With this team losing six sweniors from last year, there is going to be some changes that will happen,” he said.

Back are lineman Nolan Edgren (5-11, 245, Sr.), running back/linebacker Gabe Bojorquez (5-8, 185, Sr.), wide receiver/defensive back JC Kehr (5-10, 150, Sr.) and wide receiver/linebacker Eric Wood (5-8, 160, Jr.).

Also expected to make an impact are quarterback/linebacker Kaden Hatfield (6-0, 175, Jr.), wide receiver/linebacker Thunder Nelson (5-11, 165, So.) and lineman Marshall Steinbrink (6-4, 225, So.).

“One strength we have is a lot of team speed and athleticism. The kids have worked hard in the offseason to gain that speed and many of them placed at track meets,” Stutheit said. “Being able to utilize that speed will be a top priority headed into the year.”

The Vikings kick off the season Aug. 26 against Overton.

VOLLEYBALLLast year’s 8-18 season was a learning experience for a young Bertrand Vikings team.

This year, the Vikings hope to show what they’ve learned.

“With a lot of returning players with varsity experience, we look to be more successful this coming year,” said co-head coach Kevin Lavene, who shares the title with Amanda Gardine.

Six players who have started return for the Vikings, who are still young. Six-foot middle blocker Bethany Pelton is the lone senior letter winner on the squad. She is joined by returning starters Emma Brown (5-10, Jr., OH), Katelyn Evans (5-8, Jr., MB), Brooklyn Evans (5-7, Jr., OH), Shelby Schoene (5-7, So., MH) and Grace Hock (5-2, Jr., DS).

Other returning letter winners are Addison Andersen (5-5, So., S) and Ashlynn Edgren (5-7, So., RS).

“We were very competitive last year, coming out on the wrong end of a lot of close sets. As our team matures we look to take the next step,” Lavene said.

Bertrand opens the season Aug. 25 at home against Sandhills/Thedford.

CROSS COUNTRYOptimism abounds in the Bertrand/Loomis cross country camp.

Three runners return from from a boys team that finished 15th in Class D at last year’s state cross country meet and the girls team appears to be deep with experience and potential.

Setting the pace is junior Marcus Hernandez, who has run in the state meet twice.

He is joined by junior Carter Horner and senior Coleman Langford, who also ran on last year’s team.

“We hope to be competitive in the post-season,” coach Jennifer Kaps said. “We have three returning state qualifiers that will definitely contribute early on. We also have Luke Larson returning from injury last season and Quentin Mumm returning after taking a season off.

Returning letterwinners for the girls team are Addison Hansen, Logan Schutz and Ella Brown.

Coach Kaps said Libby Kugler and Marie Ford “will be significant contributors as well,” and Teagan Andersen and freshman Isaac Hernandez have the potential to make an impact on the boys team.