Bertrand deals 13 aces in win over Elm Creek

ELM CREEK — Bertrand served up 13 aces Tuesday night to set the tone for a 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 win over Elm Creek.
The serving barrage started early as Erin Boggs shot the Vikings out to an 8-0 lead with five of her match-high seven aces in the run.
When Elm Creek finally got on the board, the Buffs tied the score at 8-8 with a run that included three aces by Whitney Bauer.
But after the exchange of ace-fueled rallies, the Vikings proved they had too many weapons.
“We have a lot of solid players so when one’s not doing so well we can go to a lot of various ones. That helps us out a lot,” Bertrand coach Lisa Mason said.
The Vikings had three players with six or more kills. Johanna Ford finished with eight kills while Aleya Hueftle and Sadie Maloley had six each.
After the back-and-forth start, the Vikings (2-0) slowly pulled away to win the first set by 10. It was a rough start for the Buffs, who lost senior hitter Abby Bauer in Saturday’s win over South Loup and had to fill the spot in a hurry.
“Tonight was a rough night for the girls. We had too many errors across the board,” Elm Creek coach Brandi McCarter said. “This team is quick and tonight we were just slow-footed. We were just off from the very start, yet still managed to somewhat compete.”
Elm Creek led most of the second set, usually by three or four points. But Bertrand tied the set at 21 and pulled out the win.
“Our kids didn’t quit. They kept plugging away,” Mason said. “I like what I’m seeing from our kids. They’ve very confident right now. ... They’re not getting rattled. They’re just staying pretty cool. They believe in what they can do.”
The run to finish off the second set included back-to-back aces by Hueftle. The aces aren’t happening by accident. The Vikings practice serving a lot and the last couple of days it’s been an emphasis.
“The other night we missed 20 serves and still won so we were hoping tonight would be a little bit better,” Mason said. “But yeah, we practice serving an awful lot. Typically, we aren’t very big so we have to score points where we can.”
Elm Creek (3-1) was limited to 19 kills, nine by senior Ashley Brown.
“The girls have high expectations for themselves this season, so a match like this will hopefully motivate them to keep working toward their goals and not let up at any point,” McCarter said.
In other volleyball matches Tuesday night:
-- Rachel Ecklund had 15 kills, Haley Fleischman had 14 kills and freshman JoLee Ryan had nine kills as Overton defeated Ravenna 25-16, 25-17, 25-11. Ecklund finished with 20.5 points, adding two aces, two solo blocks and three block assists to her kill total. Tori Sklenar, Kennedy Hurt and Aspyn Wick had five kills apiece for the Bluejays.
-- Dru Niemack had 17 kills and Sidney Gegg and Brianna Simmons had 10 each as Shelton (4-1) defeated Ansley/Litchfield in five sets Tuesday night. Carli Bailey led the Spartans with nine kills.
-- Minden’s Sloane Beck had 11 kills and two blocks and Keitan Bienhoff had six aces in the Whippets’ 25-17, 25-22 win over McCook at the McCook Triangular. The Whippets impoved to 5-2 after a 25-16, 25-13 win over Chase County.
@HubSports_Buck
