Bearcats third at HAC wrestling tournament

LINCOLN — The Kearney High wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

Norfolk, with 242 points, easily won the tournament with Lincoln East (192) second and Kearney a close third (189.5). Grand Island (169.5) finished fourth.

Kearney advanced three wrestlers to the championship match with 106-pounder Jack Sponenburgh claiming the gold medal to improve to 25-5 on the season.

Perry Swarm (24-9) lost his 138-pound championship by a 2-1 score to Caleb Durr of Lincoln Southeast, who improved to 15-1.

At 160 pounds, the Bearcats’ Ethan Kowalek, now 19-12, also finished second.

Third-place finishers for Kearney were Tavean Miller (113 pounds), Jackson Lavene (126), Sam Nachtigal (152) and Taj Wilson (13-11).

Stars ninth at GibbonFillmore Central won the 13-team Bill Foster Invitational at Gibbon. The Buffaloes were the highest-finishing Hub Territory team, placing sixth, while Kearney Catholic was ninth.

Kearney Catholic’s Clay Rasmussen (126) and Sam Luther (138) finished third and Kellen Forrest (113) was fourth.

Jesus Hernandez of Gibbon, recently back from a football injury, placed third at 160 pounds as did Kreyton Rockefeller (170) .and Roman Kolbet (182)

Pleasanton fifth at SheltonConestoga won the 13-team Shelton Invitational with Pleasanton leading the region teams, placing fifth.

Champions from the Hub Territory included Gavin Patterson of Wilcox-Hildreth (106 pounds), Sebastian Sauceda of Shelton (113), Gatlin Krepela of Pleasanton (120) and Luke Pawloski of Pleasanton (220).

S-E-M crown goes to AmherstThe Amherst boys claimed the championship at the S-E-M Invitational on Friday, scoring 194.5 points while the Kearney Gold junior varsity was second with 149 points.

Hub Territory champions were Gavin Patterson of Wilcox-Hildreth (106), Brody Patterson of Wilcox-Hildreth (126), Graiden Rotner of Wilcox-Hildreth (132), Ian Hughes of Amherst (138), Christian Wick of Amherst (152), Taaron Lavicky of Axtell (160), Maddox Jones of S-E-M (170), Preston LeClair of Axtell (182), Ashton Hawkins of Axtell (220) and Keith Andersen of Kearney Gold (285).

Amherst girls win two weight classesIn girls tournaments, Amherst’s Carsyn McBride (21-3) and Reagan Gallaway (24-0) won gold medals at the Schuyler Invitational.

Gallaway defeated Scribern-Snyder’s Kristen Schellenberg (23-2) 6-2 in the 140-pound championship.