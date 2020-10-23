Bearcats take third in Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

KEARNEY — Kearney High took third place in the Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament Thursday.

The Bearcats lost to Lincoln Southwest 25-22, 25-23, 25-9 in the semifinals before beating Fremont in the consolation game 25-19, 25-18.

The conference was divided into three tiers based on regular-season performance with Kearney hosting the championship tier. Lincoln Pius X won the championship match beating Lincoln Southwest 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-16.

The Bearcats had their chances against Lincoln Southwest, rallying late to get within a point of the Silverhawks. But Southwest found a spurt at the end to win by two. In the second set, Kearney led 19-11 before the lead melted away.

Analise Luke led the Bearcats with seven kills while Aspen Rusher had six. Tatum Rusher scored on three ace serves and Lily Novacek participated in four blocks. Setter Lucy Bartee played a role in three blocks and had 21 assists.

In the win over Fremont, freshman Avery Franzen set the pace for the Bearcats with nine kills. Luke added eight kills and Sidney Province and Novacek had five each. Tatum Rusher served four aces.