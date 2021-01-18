Bearcats second in Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling tournament

KEARNEY — Lincoln East crowned four champions while winning the Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling championship.

The Spartans scored 206 points to beat runner-up Kearney, which scored 189 points.

The Bearcats crowned two champions, Gage Ferguson at 152 pounds and Carter Abels at 182. Ferguson improved to 23-2 while Abels is 15-3.

Bearcats Archer Heelan (113) and Tate Kuchera (170) reached the finals but finished second. Beau Hostler (145) and Dario Rodriguez (220) placed third.

Heartland Athletic Conference

Team Scores — 1, Lincoln East 206. 2, Kearney 189. 3, Norfolk 174. 4, Lincoln Southwest 167. 5, Grand Island 159. 6, Columbus 117. 7, Lincoln Pius X 110. 8, Lincoln Southeast 99. 9, Fremont 73. 10, Lincoln High 48. 11, Lincoln Northeast 38. 12, Lincoln North Star 23.

Champions — 106: Gabe Turman, LE. 113: Brandon Baustert, LE. 120: Keith Smith, LE. 126: Blake Cushing, GI. 132: Landan McLaughlin, LSW. 138: Nic Swift, LE. 145: Brody Arrants, GI. 152: Gage Ferguson, K. 160: Thomas Wentz, F. 170: Blayze Standley, C. 182: Carter Abels, K. 195: John Friendt, LSE. 220: Noah Sprieck, LSW. 285: Michael Isele, GI.

