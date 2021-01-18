Bearcats second in Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling tournament

KEARNEY — Lincoln East crowned four champions while winning the Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling championship.
The Spartans scored 206 points to beat runner-up Kearney, which scored 189 points.
The Bearcats crowned two champions, Gage Ferguson at 152 pounds and Carter Abels at 182. Ferguson improved to 23-2 while Abels is 15-3.
Bearcats Archer Heelan (113) and Tate Kuchera (170) reached the finals but finished second. Beau Hostler (145) and Dario Rodriguez (220) placed third.
Heartland Athletic Conference
Team Scores — 1, Lincoln East 206. 2, Kearney 189. 3, Norfolk 174. 4, Lincoln Southwest 167. 5, Grand Island 159. 6, Columbus 117. 7, Lincoln Pius X 110. 8, Lincoln Southeast 99. 9, Fremont 73. 10, Lincoln High 48. 11, Lincoln Northeast 38. 12, Lincoln North Star 23.
Champions — 106: Gabe Turman, LE. 113: Brandon Baustert, LE. 120: Keith Smith, LE. 126: Blake Cushing, GI. 132: Landan McLaughlin, LSW. 138: Nic Swift, LE. 145: Brody Arrants, GI. 152: Gage Ferguson, K. 160: Thomas Wentz, F. 170: Blayze Standley, C. 182: Carter Abels, K. 195: John Friendt, LSE. 220: Noah Sprieck, LSW. 285: Michael Isele, GI.
Boone Central wins at Gibbon
GIBBON — Boone Centeral won the Bill Foster Invitational at Gibbon by scoring 227 points to runner-up Ord’s 171. Ravenna finished fourth with Gibbon ninth and Kearney Catholic 10th.
Hub Territory champions were Jose Escandon of Gibbon (113) and Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic (152) won their weight classes.
Bill Foster Invite
At Gibbon
Team Scores — 1, Boone Central 227. 2, Ord 171. 3, Fillmore Central 158.5. 4, Ravenna 149. 5, Thayer Central 140.5. 6, Mitchell 120. 7, Grand Island 97. 8, Wood River 96. 9, Gibbon 75.5. 10, Kearney Catholic 62. 11, Southern Valley 53. 12, Franklin 45.5. 13, Hi-Line 21.
Arapahoe edges RC/BH at Shelton
SHELTON — Red Cloud-Blue Hill edged Arapahoe by one point to win the Shelton Invitational.
Hub Territory championship included Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda (106) and Overton’s Cinch Kiger (138).
Shelton Invite
Team Scores — 1, Red Cloud-Blue Hill 132. 2. Arapahoe 131. 3, South Loup 105. 4, Kenesaw 76. 5, Sutton 51. 6, Fullerton 49. 7, Overton 34. 8, Pleasanton 31. 9, Alma 29. 10, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. 11, Hastings St. Cecilia 23. 12, Shelton 19. 13, Wilcox-Hildreth 4.