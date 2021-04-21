Bearcats’ Hannah Godwin breaks school record at Nebraska Track Festival

PAPILLION — Hannah Godwin broke the Kearney High 3,200-meter run record, Elm Creek’s Samantha Knapp and Loomis’ Samantha Schemper went 1-2 in the pole vault and Minden’s Gage Fries won the 110-meter high hurdles at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival held Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista High School.

The invitational draws some of the top performers in the state from all classes.

Godwin finished second in the 3,200 behind Omaha Marian’s Stella Miner, turning in a time of 11 minutes, 2.23 seconds to establish a new KHS standard. Godwin also finished third in the 1,600 with a 5:17.16 time.

Knapp, Schemper and Blair’s Grace Galbraith cleared 10 feet in the pole vault with Knapp declared the winner and Schemper the runner-up on previous misses.

Fries won the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 15.29 seconds, while Oakland-Craig’s Jack Pille was second at 14.52. Fries also finished sixth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (42.74).

S-E-M’s Carson Rohde placed second in the discus behind Papillion-La Vista’s Alex Herman, who won both weight throws. Rohde threw 143-4 in the discus and he placed third in shot put with a throw of 53-2.

Kearney Catholic’s 4x400 relay team of Rosalyn Roggasch, Grace Oberg, Ashley Keck and Ashlyn Wischmeier also brought home silver medals as they finished second to Waverly with a time of 4:10.86.