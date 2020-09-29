Bearcats’ Hanna Godwin wins Class A race

KEARNEY — Hannah Godwin started slow, took the lead around the 1-kilometer mark then took over the race.
The Kearney High School senior left the field behind, including the mighty Lincoln East Spartans, to win Monday’s University of Nebraska at Kearney Cross Country Invitational by 25 seconds over the Spartans’ Izzy Apel.
“My strategy was to go out on my goal pace and just try to keep it. I was short of that but that was my plan: not to go out too fast and push it hard in the middle of the race,” Godwin said.
Her goal was to run the race in 18 minutes, 30 seconds. She finished in 19:19, thanks in part to a blustery wind that slowed every runner. With other, more important races ahead on the same course, like the Heartland Athletic Conference and state meets, that 18:30 mark is more of an end-of-season goal, she said.
Godwin didn’t run in last year’s UNK meet, she returned from an early-season injury to run at district and state.
By winning Monday’s race, she proved she’s back and ready to challenge.
“Last year I spent the whole time in a swimming pool, so this year is a lot better. I’m definitely in better shape,” she said. “Today, I mostly just wanted to get a feel for the course again because it’s been a while since I’ve run it. I wanted to get first but the next meet, conference, is going to be a lot more important.”
Being a senior and running on what feels like her home course, Godwin had plenty of motivation to win.
“I got second in the last race and I felt like I should have won. I don’t think I pushed myself hard enough,” she said. “And this one is kind of like a practice on the state course, so I really wanted to do well on it.”
Godwin’s performance helped KHS finish second in the team standings. Lincoln East, with three in the top five, scored 29 points while KHS had 53. North Platte was third with 69.
Emma Bonsall was Kearney’s second finisher, placing sixth with Lauren Kohtz placing ninth. Emma Bond (18th) and Beatrice Lebsack (22nd) rounded out the KHS entry.
KHS will host the conference meet Oct. 8 on the same course, which will include all the Lincoln schools. Lincoln East was the only one that chose to come to the UNK meet in the face of coronavirus concerns. When those schools are added, Godwin will have to face Lincoln Southwest’s Brianna Rinn, who defeated Godwin at last week’s Harold Scott Invitational.
Ravenna girls, Axtell boys win Class D titles
A gusty wind eclipsing 30 mph wasn’t what Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs wanted to see.
That’s what she had to deal with Monday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational cross country meet run at the Kearney Country Club course that will be used for the state meet.
“The wind really took a toll on me because of my asthma,” she said. “It was a lot windier than I thought it was going to be today. ... It just kind of takes away the air from me and makes me not able to breathe very well. It just kind of scares me because I could really easily be thrown into an asthma attack.”
Dethlefs survived the race without much trouble, finishing fourth in the Class D race, 35.7 seconds behind defending state champion Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia. However, Dethlefs had defeated Vargas earlier this year.
Nebraska Christian freshman Hannah Swanson was second, 1.3 seconds behind Vargas. Callie Coble of Mullen was within seven seconds of Swanson.
Dethlefs’ fourth-place finish, combined with a sixth-place finish by teammate Shavanna Douglas and an 18th-place finish by Alivia Rager was enough to give Ravenna the team championship. The Bluejays were one point ahead of McCool Junction.
The team championship was based on the placing of each team’s top three runners. Four runners have been used in the past but this year, the Nebraska School Activities Association is using the top three runners to calculate the team score in Class D.
“We were excited that we were able to score three today and see what it was going to look like for state,” Ravenna coach Tiffany Jacobsen said. “If we would have been scoring three at a couple of the other meets, we would have won all of the other ones, so we’re really happy.”
Axtell’s boys had a much wider margin of victory. The Wildcats, the defending Class D champions, had their top three runners’ places add up to 40 points. Southwest was second with 61 points and Shelton was third with 63.
Jaron Bergstrom was Axtell’s first finisher in seventh place. Teammate Qwentin Kappelmann finished 12th and Jonathan Lorenzo was 30th.
Steven Snyder led Shelton, finishing 16th. Ravenna’s Elijah Schroeder placed eighth, just over three seconds behind Bergstrom.
Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl won the race, but Mullen and several other teams didn’t have enough runners for a team score.
Meet was a test run for state
The coronavirus pandemic forced several changes in the meet, which likely will be reflected in the state meet when it comes to the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 23.
“I feel pretty good about how it’s gone,” meet director and UNK track and cross country coach Brady Bonsall said. “I mean, there’s always a little glitch here or there that doesn’t go exactly like you planned anytime you change your normal routine. ... But it seems like things are going pretty well.”
The schedule was moved up and altered, with a built-in transition period where fans and athletes from one class could depart before the next class and its athletes and fans took the course.
The awards ceremonies after each race also were eliminated in an effort to get the crowds to disperse earlier.
In addition, Bonsall capped the number of runners each team could bring at 10. Previously, teams could bring an unlimited number of runners and in recent years, more than 2,000 runners have competed in the meet. This year, Bonsall estimated about 1,400 runners competed.
“Part of that was intentional, trying to have less out here especially less at the starting line. Part of it was the Omaha schools, as a group, decided just to stay in Omaha the whole season,” Bonsall said.
The result was a Class A division that had just six boys teams and five girls teams. Because of the small number of teams, Class A schools were allowed to run their junior varsity runners and exceed the cap. Still, Class A boys had 84 finishers compared to 307 in Class C and 219 in Class D.
Class B numbers were down slightly, too, with 143 finishers.
The schedule changes and limiting the runners led to a smaller crowd of spectators and a more sterile atmosphere.
“With spreading the schedule out the energy level isn’t as high as it normally would be, probably just because I think the energy level builds throughout the day and having more people out here actually adds energy,” Bonsall said. “At the same time, I think the schedule we put together in an effort to thin the crowd ... has accomplished that. It just kept less people out here throughout the day. The teams and the parents largely understand why we’re doing it that way so they’re getting done and they’re getting their awards and they’re hitting the road.”
