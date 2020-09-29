Bearcats’ Hanna Godwin wins Class A race

“The wind really took a toll on me because of my asthma,” she said. “It was a lot windier than I thought it was going to be today. ... It just kind of takes away the air from me and makes me not able to breathe very well. It just kind of scares me because I could really easily be thrown into an asthma attack.”

Dethlefs survived the race without much trouble, finishing fourth in the Class D race, 35.7 seconds behind defending state champion Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia. However, Dethlefs had defeated Vargas earlier this year.

Nebraska Christian freshman Hannah Swanson was second, 1.3 seconds behind Vargas. Callie Coble of Mullen was within seven seconds of Swanson.

Dethlefs’ fourth-place finish, combined with a sixth-place finish by teammate Shavanna Douglas and an 18th-place finish by Alivia Rager was enough to give Ravenna the team championship. The Bluejays were one point ahead of McCool Junction.

The team championship was based on the placing of each team’s top three runners. Four runners have been used in the past but this year, the Nebraska School Activities Association is using the top three runners to calculate the team score in Class D.