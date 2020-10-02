Bearcats fourth at HAC golf tourney

NORFOLK — Kearney High School finished fourth Thursday at the Heartland Athletic Conference golf tournament played at Norfolk Country Club.

Kearney posted a four-player team score of 368 with three players finishing in the top 15.

Eve Edwards shot a 90 to place ninth. Betsey Lewis was one stroke back, placing 12th and at 92, Sydney Peterson placed 15th.

Also for Kearney, Alexa Mahalek shot a 95 and Hannah Lydiatt posted a 103.

Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas shot a 77 to win the individual medal by eight strokes. In the team race, Lincoln East posted a 355 to edge Lincoln Pius X by one stroke.

Heartland Athletic Conf.

Team Scores

1, Lincoln East 355. 2, Lincoln Pius X 356. 3, Lincoln Southwest 362. 4, Kearney 368. 5, Columbus 389. 6, Lincoln Southeast 395. 7, Grand Island 413. 8, Norfolk 416. 9, Lincoln Northeast 449. 10, Lincoln North Star 451.

Top 15 Individuals