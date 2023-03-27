KEARNEY — Kearney High thrower Cole Brandt swept the shot put and discus at Friday's Kearney High Indoor at Cushing Coliseum.

Brandt threw 164 feet, 11 inches in the discus and 51-2 in the shot put, winning both events by wide margins.

In all, KHS won nine events in a meet that included Grand Island and Hastings.

Other individual winners were Zack Watson in the pole vault (13-6), Zander Reuling in the 200-meter dash (23.76), Josh Miller in the 3,200 (11:25.00) and Jack Dahlgren in the 55-meter high hurdles (7.80).

In the relays, Kearney swept all three races. Liam Kirkland, Narcisco Medina, Eyan Rodriguez and Jackson Schutte won the 4x160 (1:24.28).

Justin Murray, Maddox Miller, Gus Phye and Nate Ramirez ran 3:47.18 to win the 4x400. And Karson Peterson, Caleb Dorn, Calvin Schnacker and Cayden Frey ran 9:33.62 in the 4x800.

KCHS girls dominate at Aurora

AURORA — Kearney Catholic's girls dominated Friday's Aurora Invitational, winning seven events.

Freshman Hazel Haarberg was a triple winner, picking up gold medals in the 100- (12.56 seconds) and 200-meter (26.63) dashes and the long jump (16-11½).

Also on the track, Payton Dzingle won the 400 (1:00.74) and Maya Moxley won the 1,600 (5:46.85). In the field events, Margaret Haarberg won the high jump (5-5) and Alyssa Onnen won the pole vault (11-0).

Overton's Kulhanek wins four events at Wilcox

WILCOX — At the Wilcox-Hildreth Invitational on Friday, Overton's Will Kulhanek won four events — the 100 (11.30), the 200 (22.90), the long jump (22-0) and the triple jump (41-3).

In the girls' events, Overton's Adysen McCarter was a triple winner, sweeping the 100 (13.34), the 200 (26.60)and the triple jump (35-9).

Double winners were Axtell's Jake Halvorsen, who won the 110-meter high hurdles (16.22) and 300-minter intermediate hurdles (42.36), and Loomis' Zeigh Booe in the high jump (5-0) and 300-meter low hurdles (51.98).

Close 400M Heat 5.JPG Addison Perry TJ.JPG Adysen McCarter 100M.JPG Adysen McCarter TJ.JPG Ashley Bauer 4X800.JPG Ashley Carlton TJ.JPG Cody Arner 100M.JPG Denise Hunt 100M.JPG Girls 100M H Heat 2.JPG Girls 100M Heat 3.JPG Grant Henery 4X800.JPG Hannah Herrick 400M.JPG Hannah Herrick TJ.JPG Jake Halvorsen and Gunnar Hadley 110H.JPG Jake Halvorsen LJ.JPG Jesse Tesmer 100M.JPG JoLee Ryan TJ.JPG Kade Sindt LJ.JPG Kassidy Halvorsen 100H.JPG Kassidy Halvorsen TJ.JPG Makenna Rohde 100H.JPG Natalie Wood HJ.JPG Nolan Eloe LJ.JPG Owen Kaps PV (2).JPG Owen Kaps PV.JPG Serenity Quintana 4X800.JPG Serenity Quintana 400M.JPG Taeylor Samuelson 4X800.JPG Taeylor Samuelson and Sadie Lorenzo 4X800.JPG Thomas Donley 4X800.JPG Violet Nelms 400M.JPG William Kulhanek 100M.JPG Zach Arner and Keyton Cole 4X800.JPG Photos: Wilcox Invitational track 400M Heat 5.JPG Addison Perry TJ.JPG Adysen McCarter 100M.JPG Adysen McCarter TJ.JPG Ashley Bauer 4X800.JPG Ashley Carlton TJ.JPG Cody Arner 100M.JPG Denise Hunt 100M.JPG Girls 100M H Heat 2.JPG Girls 100M Heat 3.JPG Grant Henery 4X800.JPG Hannah Herrick 400M.JPG Hannah Herrick TJ.JPG Jake Halvorsen and Gunnar Hadley 110H.JPG Jake Halvorsen LJ.JPG Jesse Tesmer 100M.JPG JoLee Ryan TJ.JPG Kade Sindt LJ.JPG Kassidy Halvorsen 100H.JPG Kassidy Halvorsen TJ.JPG Makenna Rohde 100H.JPG Natalie Wood HJ.JPG Nolan Eloe LJ.JPG Owen Kaps PV (2).JPG Owen Kaps PV.JPG Serenity Quintana 4X800.JPG Serenity Quintana 400M.JPG Taeylor Samuelson 4X800.JPG Taeylor Samuelson and Sadie Lorenzo 4X800.JPG Thomas Donley 4X800.JPG Violet Nelms 400M.JPG William Kulhanek 100M.JPG Zach Arner and Keyton Cole 4X800.JPG