KEARNEY — Kearney High thrower Cole Brandt swept the shot put and discus at Friday's Kearney High Indoor at Cushing Coliseum.
Brandt threw 164 feet, 11 inches in the discus and 51-2 in the shot put, winning both events by wide margins.
In all, KHS won nine events in a meet that included Grand Island and Hastings.
Other individual winners were Zack Watson in the pole vault (13-6), Zander Reuling in the 200-meter dash (23.76), Josh Miller in the 3,200 (11:25.00) and Jack Dahlgren in the 55-meter high hurdles (7.80).
In the relays, Kearney swept all three races. Liam Kirkland, Narcisco Medina, Eyan Rodriguez and Jackson Schutte won the 4x160 (1:24.28).
Justin Murray, Maddox Miller, Gus Phye and Nate Ramirez ran 3:47.18 to win the 4x400. And Karson Peterson, Caleb Dorn, Calvin Schnacker and Cayden Frey ran 9:33.62 in the 4x800.
KCHS girls dominate at Aurora
AURORA — Kearney Catholic's girls dominated Friday's Aurora Invitational, winning seven events.
Freshman Hazel Haarberg was a triple winner, picking up gold medals in the 100- (12.56 seconds) and 200-meter (26.63) dashes and the long jump (16-11½).
Also on the track, Payton Dzingle won the 400 (1:00.74) and Maya Moxley won the 1,600 (5:46.85). In the field events, Margaret Haarberg won the high jump (5-5) and Alyssa Onnen won the pole vault (11-0).
Overton's Kulhanek wins four events at Wilcox
WILCOX — At the Wilcox-Hildreth Invitational on Friday, Overton's Will Kulhanek won four events — the 100 (11.30), the 200 (22.90), the long jump (22-0) and the triple jump (41-3).
In the girls' events, Overton's Adysen McCarter was a triple winner, sweeping the 100 (13.34), the 200 (26.60)and the triple jump (35-9).
Double winners were Axtell's Jake Halvorsen, who won the 110-meter high hurdles (16.22) and 300-minter intermediate hurdles (42.36), and Loomis' Zeigh Booe in the high jump (5-0) and 300-meter low hurdles (51.98).
