Bearcat volleyball team rolls to easy win over Islanders

GRAND ISLAND — The Kearney High School volleyball team cruised to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 win Thursday over Grand Island.

The Bearcats (10-2) controlled the match with 19 ace serves — five each by Lucy Bartee and Tatum Rusher and four by Lily Novacek.

Kearney also had 27 kills to the Islanders’ 17 and hit .345 to Grand Island’s .017.

Freshman Avery Franzen and senior Aspen Rusher led the way with seven kills each. Novacek added six kills.

Novacek and Sidney Province led the team with two blocks each.

In other matches Thursday:

-- Bertrand defeated Arapahoe 25-7, 25-10, scoring 12 ace serves. Jordan Hilmer had six of the aces and Erin Boggs had five aces to go with 17 assists. Sadie Maloley scored seven kills and Johanna Ford had six kills. In a 25-18, 25-19 win over Southern Valley, Ford had eight kills and three ace serves.

-- Kenzie Scheele had seven kills and four ace serves to lead Overton to a 25-12, 25-9 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Haley Fleischman tallied nine kills for the Eagles. For the Falcons, Natalie Bullington had five kills and an ace serve.