Bearcat turn page after historic playoff run

KEARNEY — Last year’s Kearney High football team will go down in history for perhaps the biggest upset in state history, stunning No. 1 Bellevue West in the state quarterfinals and then being a couple of plays shy of beating Elkhorn South in the semifinals.

Fans across the state never expected from that team that went on to finish 5-5 that year.

But now Kearney coach Brandon Cool has closed that chapter as he enters his 21st season with the Bearcats with a new group of players to carry the momentum built last season.

“It’s a brand new year and we’re going to have brand new faces on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball,” Cool said. “From our standpoint, you want to rely on experiences on getting to the playoffs and obviously play ing really well during the playoffs and about being two or three plays away from being in the state finals. So you rely on those but you also have to put things in the past and get ready for obviously the future.”

The Bearcats return 14 seniors, but only three of them have been starters. For Cool, it’s just another year to plug in and play the new talent the program has developed.