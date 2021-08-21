Bearcat turn page after historic playoff run

KEARNEY — Last year’s Kearney High football team will go down in history for perhaps the biggest upset in state history, stunning No. 1 Bellevue West in the state quarterfinals and then being a couple of plays shy of beating Elkhorn South in the semifinals.
Fans across the state never expected from that team that went on to finish 5-5 that year.
But now Kearney coach Brandon Cool has closed that chapter as he enters his 21st season with the Bearcats with a new group of players to carry the momentum built last season.
“It’s a brand new year and we’re going to have brand new faces on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball,” Cool said. “From our standpoint, you want to rely on experiences on getting to the playoffs and obviously play ing really well during the playoffs and about being two or three plays away from being in the state finals. So you rely on those but you also have to put things in the past and get ready for obviously the future.”
The Bearcats return 14 seniors, but only three of them have been starters. For Cool, it’s just another year to plug in and play the new talent the program has developed.
“When you analyze it, it’s a normal situation here in Kearney High School where we’re usually senior dominant,” Cool said. “As usual, we tried to develop the freshman-sophomore program. ... We feel like we do enough with our two-deep and three-deep, and those guys get enough experience JV-wise or at the end of the game varsity-wise that we’re going to rely on those experiences obviously for this football team.”
Kearney’s top three returners include Kaden Miller, Parker Wise and D’Andre Ndugwa.
Wise should push to be Kearney’s leading rusher. He recently received his first Division I offer from Valparaiso.
Ndugwa, Kearney’s tight end, and outside linebacker, already has had offers from D-II schools, including the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
While Kearney will have a new quarterback, Miller likely will be the primary target for the Bearcats.
“The key thing for every season is to always have the juniors,” Miller said. “I think we have a lot of guys that are ready to take the next step and lead this team. I think it’s going to be a fun year and we’re going to be pretty good.”
The Bearcats have high hopes of clinching their district title this season but it will be a hard earn.
“You always want to be district champions and then for us, out here in central Nebraska, we want to make Foster Field and the UNK campus a hostile environment for our opponents to come into.”
Kearney will open the season Friday at home against Grand Island. Other notable games, include Bellevue West and Elkhorn South, which are both at home. Then there are road games that include Omaha Burke, Millard West and then the Bearcatus end their regular season at Omaha Northwest.
“With the schedule that we have, we still have Bellevue West, we still have Elkhorn South so those guys are likely going to be in the top three to start the football season, and there’s a lot of other great teams on our schedule,” Cool said. “Out of all the years we’ve been here, we’re probably still seeing one of the most difficult schedules in Class A.”