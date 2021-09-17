 Skip to main content
Bearcat softball lose two tough games at Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Kearney High softball team fell to 5-16 on the year following a pair of tough losses Thursday at Columbus.

The Bearcats lost the first game 2-1 then Columbus claimed a 6-4 win in the nightcap.

Kelsey Choplin gave up three hits in the opener, striking out five. Both Columbus runs were unearned.

Bella Molina doubled and drove in Kearney’s only run.

In the second game, Kearney took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the top of the third. But three runs in the bottom of the fourth lifted Columbus to the lead.

Choplin struck out four and scattered 10 hits. Offensiely, Allison Lane and Haidyn Skeen doubled for Kearney. Molina and Kugler had two hits each.

