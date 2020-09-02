Bearcat golfers middle of the pack in Lincoln Pius X Shootout

LINCOLN — The Kearney High School girls golf team finished in the middle of the field at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout golf tournament played at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.
The Bearcats shot a four-player team score of 369 to finish 10th in the field of 17 teams. Millard North shot a 328 score to edge Lincoln Pius X by one stroke and North Platte by two strokes.
The Thunderbolts’ Coco Kolbas shot a 67 to claim medalist honors with North Platte’s Baylee Steele second with a 74.
For the Bearcats, Eve Edwards shot an 87, missing top-15 medal contention by two strokes. Hannah Lydiatt shot a 92 and Betsey Lewis and Sydney Peterson each posted 95.
Alex Mahalek rounded out the Kearney entry with a 109.
n Lincoln Pius X Shootout
Team Scores
1 Millard North 328. 2 Lincoln Pius X 329. 3, North Platte 330. 4, Lincoln Southwest 345. 4, Papillion-La Vista 345. 6, Lincoln East 352. 7, Lincoln Southeast 353. 8, Omaha Marian 360. 9, Papllion-La Vista South 364. 10, Kearney 369. 11, Millard West 372. 12, Grand Island 395. 13, Columbus 397. 14, Beatrice 415. 15, Lincoln Pius X Green 447. 16, Fremont 462. 17, Lincoln Pius X White 468.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Coco Kolbas, LPX, 67. 2, Baylee Steele, NP, 74. 3, Katie Ruge, MN, 75. 4, Sydney Taake, PLV, 75. 5, Ansley Sothan, LSE, 76. 6, Karson Morrison, NP, 78. 7, Elly Honnens, LE, 78. 8, Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 79. 9, Jeslyn Baumgart, OM, 79. 10, Malainey Weimers, MN, 81. 11, Emily Speigel, LPX, 82. 12, Bella Pesicka, MN, 82. 13, Alyssa Walters, Fre, 84. 14, Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 84. 15, Cierra Haynes, PLVS, 85.
Cozad defeats KCHS in dual
COZAD — Cozad’s Lynzie Becker, the defending Class C state champion, shot a 36 to lead the Haymakers to a 40-stroke win over Kearney Catholic High School in a dual meet Tuesday at Cozad.
Cozad had the three lowest scores of the day.
For the Stars, Morgan Sheckler shot a 54, Madie Waggoner a 59, Taylor McGuire a 61, Alex Splittgerber a 66 and Jordan Svec a 67.
Minden’s Colby shoots low score
CAMBRIDGE — Minden’s Kendall Colby was the individual medalist at the Cambridge Quad, shooting a 38. Broken Bow won the team title with a 197.
