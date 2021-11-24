Basketball pushing wrestling for king of the hill at Amherst

Boys Basketball

Two returning starters will lead the Amherst boys onto the basketball court this year.

Scout Simmons, a 6-2 junior guard, and Tayje Hadwiger, a 6-4 sophomore forward, will put the buck in the Broncos, who went 23-3 last year.

Hadwiger averaged eight points and six rebounds per game as a freshman, while Simmons scored 9.5 points per game.

“This year should be a fun year for my fourth year as head coach,” Eric Rippen said. “We lost some key seniors from last year’s team that will be tough to replace but we have some younger players who I believe will step up and really contribute.”

Other returning lettermen include 6-1 junior guard Nolan Eloe, 6-1 junior guard Reilly Fisher, 5-9 junior guard Keagan Killin, 6-4 sophomore forward Carter Riessland and 5-9 sophomore guard Austin Adelung.

“We will be young this year as we don’t have that many seniors but we should be able to play an up-tempo style and be a really fun team to watch,” Rippen said. “We made it to the sub-state game last year and lost a tough game in OT. I’m hoping that loss will fuel this bunch into making another run and hopefully we can make some noise and get the chance to play in Lincoln.”