OMAHA — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney baseball coach Damon Day has been named the new baseball coach at Omaha Skutt Catholic High School.

Since 2018, when UNK eliminated the baseball program, Day has been the driving force behind the Central Nebraska Baseball Academy, serving as its founder and lead instructor.

Day had spent 15 years as the head baseball coach at UNK. During that tenure, he guided the Lopers to 394 wins, two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament titles, one RMAC regular-season championship and four NCAA Tournament appearances.

Under Day’s tutelage the Lopers saw their first appearance in the NCAA Division II Top 25 poll, as well as winning 30 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the program’s six-decade history (modern era; 1961-2018).

Before UNK, Day spent four years as head coach of NAIA Dana College in Blair.

When Day arrived at Dana in 2000, the program had only 13 players, but the Vikings finished as Great Plains Athletic Conference champions four years later.

Donn Kasner, the Athletic Director at Skutt Catholic High School, emphasized the impact of Day’s vision during the interview process. His holistic approach to nurturing young athletes into not only better players but also better individuals resonated deeply with the ethos of Skutt Catholic.

“Skutt Catholic High School eagerly anticipates the positive influence and transformative leadership that Coach Damon Day will bring to the baseball program. His impressive track record and alignment with the school’s values make him a pivotal addition to the Skutt Catholic community,” Kasner said.