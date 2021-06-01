Back to Normal : Shrine Bowl won’t require restrictions

There will be some minor changes and new additions.

For example, the Shrine game will kick off at 6:05 p.m. instead of 2:05 p.m.

“We have got Shriners that will be coming to Kearney from across the state,” MacDonald said. “Some of the feedback we got from our organization throughout the years is that they like to see what it is to have a night game from a participation standpoint with Shriners. I know that the Shrine is planning a big hospitality thing for all the Shriners, the band parents and the football parents. Another thing about the night game is it gets us away from the heat of the afternoon and allows us a little cooler temperature.”

The Shrine Bowl also will be feature the performance of the Masonic All-Star Marching Band this year. A band that carries between 225 to 300 band members from across the state did not participate last year because of the pandemic.

They will hold a concert Friday at Harmon Park, and then they will be in the parade the next day and perform during halftime. The activities will include a cheer camp for the first time. The parade will kickoff at 11 a.m. in downtown Kearney instead of 10 a.m.