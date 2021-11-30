 Skip to main content
Back for more: Four key Spartans return from state tourney team
Back for more: Four key Spartans return from state tourney team

Calvin Finley

Point guard Calvin Finley returns to lead the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans who are coming off a 20-5 season that got them to the state tournament.

The Ansley/Litchfield boys basketball team will require some player development to match last year’s outcome.

The Spartans went 20-5 and reached the state tournament and return four key players — 6-1 senior post player Caden Holm, 5-9 senior point guard Calvin Finley, 5-10 senior guard Sam Loy and 6-foot junior guard Leyton Rohde.

Holm “gives us an inside skilled presence. He can score and defend and is a possible All-State candidate,” fourth-year Ansley/Litchfield coach Matt Drew said. “Finley is a shooter that will be relied on to be our main ball handler and creator. Our success will depend on him controlling the pace of the game and how we control the ball.”

Sam Loy will be asked to do different things every night — score, defend and handle the ball, while Rohde is a tremendous athlete who creates turnovers, makes shots, and just does “little crazy-athletic things that will help us out,” Drew said.

However, the Spartans will need some younger players to develop quickly and help immediately if Ansley/Litchfield hopes to match last year’s success.

Girls Basketball

The Ansley/Litchfield girls will take the floor under the direction of first-year coach Dave Shields.

The Spartans went 5-16 last year and return four letter winners, including the top three scorers, from last year.

Five-eight junior Kaylee Rohde was last year’s leading scorer, averaging 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Senior Carli Bailey, also 5-8, averaged 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Not far behind was Katherine Paitz, a 5-5 junior guard, who averaged 6.5 points per game.

The fourth returning veteran is 5-8 senior forward Audrey Hogg.

“It’s a new year with a new coaching staff. There will be some challenges but we are looking to be competitive,” Shields said.

Wrestling

Ansley/Litchfield finished 11th in the Class D team standings last season — the highest finish among the Hub Territory’s Class D teams.

“This year we are looking to build off of the success that we saw last year,” said second-year coach Mitchell Sloggett.

Senior 182-pounder Cooper Slingsby will lead the Spartans on the mat. He went 42-5 last year, finishing second in a tough 182-pound bracket.

“Even though we have only one returning qualifier, we bring back three individuals that lost in the heartbreak round of districts,” Sloggett said.

Other letter winners returning are senior Chase Racicky (138 pounds), senior Gavin Cole (160), senior Gavin Barela (225), sophomore Dillon Stark (145), sophomore Owen Hartman (113) and sophomore Kaden Stunkel (170).

“We will be bring in new freshmen who look to be competitive,” Sloggett said. “We are a top-heavy team and do not have many lower weights so we will be doubling up from 145 to heavyweight most of the time.

“Hopefully we get them separated as the season goes on.”

