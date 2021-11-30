Back for more: Four key Spartans return from state tourney team

The Ansley/Litchfield boys basketball team will require some player development to match last year’s outcome.

The Spartans went 20-5 and reached the state tournament and return four key players — 6-1 senior post player Caden Holm, 5-9 senior point guard Calvin Finley, 5-10 senior guard Sam Loy and 6-foot junior guard Leyton Rohde.

Holm “gives us an inside skilled presence. He can score and defend and is a possible All-State candidate,” fourth-year Ansley/Litchfield coach Matt Drew said. “Finley is a shooter that will be relied on to be our main ball handler and creator. Our success will depend on him controlling the pace of the game and how we control the ball.”

Sam Loy will be asked to do different things every night — score, defend and handle the ball, while Rohde is a tremendous athlete who creates turnovers, makes shots, and just does “little crazy-athletic things that will help us out,” Drew said.

However, the Spartans will need some younger players to develop quickly and help immediately if Ansley/Litchfield hopes to match last year’s success.

Girls Basketball

The Ansley/Litchfield girls will take the floor under the direction of first-year coach Dave Shields.