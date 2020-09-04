Axtell runners second, ECO girls win Gibbon cross country meet

GIBBON — Elm Creek-Overton’s girls and St. Paul’s boys claimed the team titles Thursday at the Ron Priebe Gibbon Invitational cross country meet on the hills and valleys of Gibbon’s Valley View Golf Course.
Individually, Axtell claimed a pair of silver medals with Trinity Hourchin finishing second to Central City’s Ella Buhlke in the girls race and Jaron Bergstrom running second to St. Paul’s Conner Wells in the boys race.
Peyton Eby led the Elm Creek/Overton girls with a sixth-place finish.
Ron Priebe Gibbon Invite
GIRLS
Team Scores — 1, Elm Creek/Overton 20. 2, Gibbon 28. 3, Bertrand/Loomis 60. 4, Arcadia/Loup City 60. 5, St. Paul 64.
Top 15 Individuals — 1, Ella Buhlke, Central City, 22:13.44. 2, Trinity Hourchin, Axtell, 22:21.07. 3, Alissa Bailey, GIB, 23:28.97. 4, Lindsay Wilkens, GIB, 24:43.88. 5, Alyssa Ferguson, Harvard, 24:59.95. 6, Peyton Eby, ECO, 25:13.74. 7, Aubrie Ericson, Axtell, 25:38.13. 8, Ayva Sullivan, ECO, 25:59.55. 9, Maeli Meier, ECO, 26:03.81. 10, Alexis Kramer, SP, 26:05.21. 11, Jessi Heyen, ALC, 26:10.06. 12, Violet Nelms, ECO, 26:18.37. 13, Katie Heyen, ALC, 26:25.92. 14, Josie Smith, S-E-M, 26:37.23. 15, Yesenia Lopez, BL, 26:50.55.
BOYS
Team Scores — 1, St. Paul 22. 2, Axtell 30. 3, Shelton 56. 4, Gibbon 99. 5, Centura 109. 6, Elm Creek/Overton 122. 7, Bertrand/Loomis 140. 8, Central City 146. 9, Arcadia/Loup City 160. 10, Amherst 170. 11, Kenesaw 174. 12, Wood River 183.
Top 15 Individuals — 1, Conner Wells, SP, 17:37.95. 2, Jaron Bergstrom, AX, 18:42.37. 3, Qwenton Kappelmann, AX, 18:47.59. 4, Dawson Lawver, SP, 18:54.78. 5, Omar Tinajero, WR, 19:02.25. 6, Jacob Wells, SP, 19:09.22. 7, Jeremiah Arndt, CEN, 19:11.64. 8, Trent Watkins, ECO, 19:17.06. 9, Jonathan Lorenzo, AX, 19:31.37. 10, Xavier Hellerich, SH, 19:50.40. 11, Sam Thede, SP, 19:54.31. 12, Steven Snyder, SH, 19:57.34. 13, Kaleb Pickel, GIB, 20:05.69. 14, Truman Beck, SP, 20:08.83. 14, Jose Montanez, SH, 20:18.30.
Ravenna’s Dethlefs upsets defending Class D champion
SUPERIOR — Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs won the girls race at the Superior Invitational cross country meet defeating defending Class D state champion Alayna Vargas.
Dethlefs finished the 5-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 18.43 seconds. Vargas was well back in second place with a time of 21:06.83.
The Bluejays won the team title with 36 points, edging McCool Junction by five points.
Elijah Schroeder led the Ravenna boys with a fourth-place finish.
Stars’ Oberg wins girls race at Lexington meet
OVERTON — Kearney Catholic’s Grace Oberg was the individual winner Thursday at the Lexington Minuteman Invitational run at the Overton Golf Course.
Oberg finished the 5-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 36.59 seconds to edge Lexington’s Kennadi Ureste, who was second in 21:40.29.
Grand Island’s Juan Garcia won the boys race in 16:06.81.
No team scores were kept.
