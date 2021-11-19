Axtell girls return three of top four scorers from last season; boys return leading rebounder

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats return two other starters from last year’s nine-win team — 6-foot senior guard Brennan Runge, who average 15 points per game, and 5-8 sophomore Carson Lindau, who scored nearly seven points per game as a freshman.

Other lettermen back for coach Brent Hinrichs, in his 11th year at Axtell, are 6-1 senior Gavend Cole and 5-10 junior Cooper Miller.

Wrestling

Axtell had one of its best seasons in several years, sending four wrestlers to the state tournament.

Two of those wrestlers return along with two others that were close to qualifying for the state tournament.

Two seniors, Jacob Fox and Quin Bertrand, will lead a young team that includes six freshmen.

Fox (113 pounds) placed third at state last year, finishing the year with a 40-10 record. He will be seeking his fourth trip to the state tournament.

Bertrand finished 26-17 last season, but fell short of qualifying.

The other returning state qualifier is sophomore Taaron Lavicky, who went 34-20 last season as a freshman.

Also returning is junior Ashton Hawkins, who won 24 matches last year as a freshman at 145 pounds.

“The majority of our team spent the offseason and summer working on improving their strength and getting mat time through various different camps and wrestling opportunities,” fourth-year coach Justin Swedburg said. “If we can spread people out into separate weight classes, stay healthy and improve continuously throughout the season, we should field a competitive Class D wrestling team and have an exciting season.