Axtell dominates Fort Kearny Conference track meet

ELWOOD — Axtell swept the team titles at the Fort Kearny Track and Field Championship Friday at Elwood.

The Axtell boys won their seventh straight conference championship outscoring runner-up Loomis 168-90. Amherst finished third with 55 points.

The Wildcat girls won for the third time in four years, scoring 120 points to Overton’s 104.

Axtell’s boys won all three relays and five individual events. Senior Quinn Bertrand led the way, winning both hurdles races and running a leg on the 4x400-meter relay.

Other winners were Calvin Johnson in the 800, Zach Arner in the 1,600 and Tyler Hanson in the 3,200.

Johnson and Ansley/Litchfield’s Calvin Flnely went stride for stride in the 400 and 800 with Finley winning the 400 by 1.15 seconds. The winning time of 52.29 seconds was a persona record for Finley. Johnson’s time was his best mark of the season.

In the 800, both crashed to the ground at the finish line with Johnson finishing in 2:01.89 and Finley in 2:01.92. Both marks were personal records.

The Axtell girls won two relays (4x100 and 4x800) and two individual events. The Wildcats’ Reagan Nordhausen won the 100-meter high hurdles and finished second in the high jump. Trinity Houchin won the 3,200, ran the first leg on the winning 4x800 relay, tied for second in the pole vault and was fifth in the 1,600.

Overton sophomore William Kulhanek won four individual events — the 100, the 200, the long jump and the triple jump — while the Eagles’ Adysen McCarter barely missed out on four gold medals, winning the 100, the 200 and the triple jump. She finished second in the long jump,w hich was won by Amherst’s Hannah Herrick.

Overton also had ad double winner as Maeli Meier won the 800 and the 1,600.

FORT KEARNY CONFERENCE

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, Axtell 168. 2, Loomis 90. 3, Amherst 55. 4, Overton 53. 5, Ansley/Litchfield 48. 6, Elm Creek 39. 7, Hi-Line 36. 8, S-E-M 19. 9, Wilcox-Hildreth 18. 10, Pleasanton 1.

Event Winners — 100: William Kulhanek, OV, 11.57. 200: Kulhanek 23.02. 400: Calvin Finley, AL, 52.29. 800: Calvin Johnson, AX, 2:01.89. 1,600: Zach Arner, AX, 5:01.52. 3,200: Tyler Hanson, AX, 10:57.71. 110HH: Quinn Bertrand, AX, 16.38. 300LH: Bertrand 41.93. 4x100: Axtell (Cody Arner, Cooper Miller, Elijah Bergstrom, Gavend Cole) 45.92. 4x400: Axtell (Miller, Bertrand, Luc Lopez, Johnson) 3:38.80. 4x800: Axtell (Jon Lorenzo, Lopez, Keyton Cole, Z. Arner) 8:52.32. Shot Put: Clayton Meyer, LO, 48-9. Discus: Cristian Blincow, LO, 139-5. High Jump: Nolan Eloe, AM, 5-10. Pole Vault: Gunnar Hadley, LO, 11-6. Long Jump: Kulhanek 20-2 1/2. Triple Jump: Kulhanek 40-10 1/2.

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, Axtell 120. 2, Overton 104. 3, Amherst 74. 4, Loomis 63. 5, Ansley-Litchfield 51. 6, Elm Creek 41. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth 31. 8, S-E-M 24. 9T, Pleasanton 9. 9T, Hi-Line 9.

Event Winners — 100: Adysen McCarter, OV, 13.40. 200: McCarter 27.07. 400: Carli Bailey, AL, 59.71. 800: Maeli Meier, OV, 2:22.92. 1,600: Maeli Meier, OV, 5:59.74. 3,200: Trinity Houchin, AX, 12:48.87. 100HH: Reagan Nordhausen, AX, 16.11. 300LH: Bailey 46.37. 4x100: Axtell (Angie Snell, Jessie Bertrand, Kassidy Wehrer, Emma Callan) 52.49. 4x400: Amherst (Hannah Herrick, Micaela Bivainis, Josee Tesmer, Tenley Hadwiger) 4:17.19. 4x800: Axtell (Houchin, Jerzee Smidt, Aubrie Erickson, Ellie Johnson) 11:00.61. Shot Put: Chloe Anderson, LO, 34-10. Discus: Jayda Schroeder, EC, 115-9. High Jump: Zeigh Booe, LO, 5-0. Pole Vault: Blair Brennan, OV, 8-6. Long Jump: Hannah Herrick, AM, 16-2. Triple Jump: McCarter 33-6.

HOLDREGE INVITE

BOYS

Team Scores: 1, Northwest 168. 2, Lexington 131. 3, North Platte 107. 4, Hastings 87. 5, Holdrege 47. 6, York 22. 7, Kearney HV 3.

Event Winners: 100: Victor Isele, NW, 11:15. 200: Quentin Moss, LEX, 22.55. 400: Landon Bowen, LEX, 52.23. 800: Oscar Aguado, LEX, 2:03.35. 1,600: Evan Caudy, NP, 4:23.35. 3,200: Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX, 9:51.89. 110HH: Caden Joneson, NP, 15.42. 300IH: Garrett Richardson, NW, 41.86. 4x100: North Platte 43.16. 4x400: Event not held. 4x800: Holdrege (Kade Komenda, Nikolas Clement, Mitchell May, Justin Golus) 8;47.20. Shot Put: Nic Davis, NP, 56-0. Discus: Davis 172-2. High Jump: Parker Ablott, HAS, 6-1. Pole Vault: Hudson Holoch, Y, 12-4. Long Jump: Chase Wiegert, NW, 21-1. Triple Jump: Greysen Strauss, LEX, 41-5 3/4.

GIRLS

Team Scores: 1, Northwest 160.5. 2, North Platte 112.5. 3, York 90. 4, Lexington 88. 5, Holdrege 87. 6, Hastings 58. 7, Kearney JV 10.

Event Winner: 100: Samantha Roby, NW, 12.71. 200: Avyn Urbanski, NW, 26.13. 400: Avery Hurlbert, HO, 1:02.19. 800: Brynn Hirschfeld, Y, 2:17.98. 1,600: Kassidy Stuckey, Y, 5:41.95. 3,200: Stuckey 11:47.45. 100HH: Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 16.02. 300LH: Krafka 49.29. 4x100: Northwest 49.71. 4x400: Event not held. 4x800: Hastings 10:26.28. Shot Put: McKinna Moats, LEX, 36-7. Discus: Moats 124-8. High Jump: Kylee Tilford, NP, 5-1. Pole Vault: Bradie Medina, HO, 10-10. Long Jump: Carly Purdy, NP, 17-6 1/4. Triple Jump: Purdy 35-6.