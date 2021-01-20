Axtell boys win in OT, Ravenna girls lose in OT

Highlights and top performances from Tuesday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports filed by the region’s coaches.
BOYS
- Axtell scored 13 points in overtime, getting two 3-pointers by Carson Lindau and another by Dominique White, to beat Arapahoe 48-43. Brennan Runge led Axtell with 16 points and Calvin Johnson scored 14. Tyler Miller led the Warriors with 16 points.
GIRLS
- Alexis Billeter scored 24 points, making 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, as Loomis held on to beat Southwest 50-37. Hanna Stewart added 14 points for the Wolves. Caylin Barnett scored 19 for Southwest.
- Pleasanton rolled to a 65-24 win over Ansley/Litchfield with Katy Lindner scoring 17 points and Chelsea Fisher 12. Carlie Bailey scored nine points for the Spartans.
- Sutton outscored Ravenna 10-5 in overtime to beat the Bluejays 59-54. Kylie Baumert scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Fillies. Xytlaly Bautista and Katie Griess scored 16 points apiece for Sutton. Kennedy Hurt led Ravenna with 19 points. Tori Sklenar added 11.