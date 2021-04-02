Axtell boys still running like champions

KEARNEY — Track may have taken a year off, but the Axtell Wildcats didn’t.

With back-to-back state championships under their belts, the Axtell boys looked forward to making a run at a three-peat that never happened.

“I feel terrible for last year’s seniors because we would have been one of the favorites to win our third straight championship,” Axtell coach Eric Havranek said. “But I’m proud of how our guys handled that. I’m proud of how this year’s athletes really stepped up. It could have been easy for us to make excuses and to miss a beat … but they didn’t do that. They just focused on the task at hand and they got better.”

After three meets in seven days in this young season, the Wildcats have shown they still know their way around the track. They dominated the Falcon Invitational at Wilcox on Friday, the Kenesaw Invitational on Tuesday and on Thursday, they completed the sweep by winning the Dick O’Neill Invitational hosted by Pleasanton at Kearney High School.

“We ask a lot of our kids. I know that’s tough on us, but we love how both our boys and our girls responded,” Havranek said.

The girls got into the act Thursday by tying Pleasanton for first place in the team race.