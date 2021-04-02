Axtell boys still running like champions

KEARNEY — Track may have taken a year off, but the Axtell Wildcats didn’t.
With back-to-back state championships under their belts, the Axtell boys looked forward to making a run at a three-peat that never happened.
“I feel terrible for last year’s seniors because we would have been one of the favorites to win our third straight championship,” Axtell coach Eric Havranek said. “But I’m proud of how our guys handled that. I’m proud of how this year’s athletes really stepped up. It could have been easy for us to make excuses and to miss a beat … but they didn’t do that. They just focused on the task at hand and they got better.”
After three meets in seven days in this young season, the Wildcats have shown they still know their way around the track. They dominated the Falcon Invitational at Wilcox on Friday, the Kenesaw Invitational on Tuesday and on Thursday, they completed the sweep by winning the Dick O’Neill Invitational hosted by Pleasanton at Kearney High School.
“We ask a lot of our kids. I know that’s tough on us, but we love how both our boys and our girls responded,” Havranek said.
The girls got into the act Thursday by tying Pleasanton for first place in the team race.
“In the last two meets, they earned third place without one of our better athletes, Jesse Bertrand. The other girls are really stepping up and scoring points,” Havranek said.
Junior Calvin Johnson has been the pacesetter for the Axtell boys, winning three individual events and running on the winning 4x400 relay at the Wildcats’ first two meets. Thursday, he won the 400 and 800 and ran on the relay.
“Calvin’s a tough kid. He has a tough mindset. … He’s not close to peaking. He’s got a lot of ability. Definitely, the best is yet to come for him,” Havranek said.
In the 800, Johnson finished ahead of Ansley/Litchfield’s Collin Arehart, the top returning state meet finisher in the race.
But the Wildcats aren’t a one-man show. Axtell runners won both hurdles races — Aaron Skaggs in the 110-meter highs and Quinn Bertrand in the 300-meter intermediates — and the 3,200-meter run.
Jaron Bergstrom claimed the 3,200 gold medal. He is coming off a solid cross country season, and he also finished fifth in the 1,600 where teammate Qwenton Kappelman was second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
Bertrand is the youngest of the Bertrand brothers who have been key contributors to Axtell’s success in recent years. He also placed in the high hurdles and anchored the winning 4x400 relay.
Havranek said the ambitious schedule led him to reduce the load on some of his athletes and, “I think we had a couple hit a wall later in the meet that I wish I would have pulled out.”
Dick O’Neill Inv.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1T, Axtell 81. 1T, Pleasanton 81. 3, Central Valley 79. 4, Shelton 66. 5, Amherst 55. 6, Ansley/Litchfield 54. 7, Overton 35, 8, S-E-M 32. 9, Brady 18. 10, Riverside 8.
Individual Winners
100m Dash — Isabelle Paitz, PL, 12.7. 200 — Neleigh Poss, CV, 27.0. 400 — Carli Bailey, AL, 1:02.8. 800 — Maeli Meier, OV, 2:35.0. 1,600 — Trinity Houchin, AX, 6:19.0. 3,200 — Jacey Smidt, AX, 13:35.0. 100m High Hurdles — Taylor Haines, AL, 16.5. 300m Hurdles Carli Bailey, AL, %0.2. 4x100 — Central Valley 54.5. 4x400 — Amherst 4:34.6. 4x800 — Overton 11:33.0.
High jump — Isabelle Paitz, PL, 4-10. Pole Vault — Angie Snell, AX, 8-0. Long Jump — Hannah Herrick, AM, 15-5 ½. Triple Jump — Katy Lindner, PL, 32-10. Shot Put — Emmilly Berglund, SH, 36-5 ½. Discus — Aubree Claflin, SEM, 104-2.
BOYS
Team Score
1, Axtell 97. 2, Riverside 88. 3, Central Valley 64. 4, Brady 49, 5, Ansley/Litchfield 48. 6, Shelton 37. 7, S-E-M 32. 8, Amherst 28. 9, Overton 22. 10, Pleasanton 8. 11, Elba 6.
Individual Winners
100m Dash — Jeffrey Schmeits, RIV, 11.3. 200 - Dillon Miller, BR, 23.5. 400 — Calvin Johnson, AX, 53.9. 800 — Johnson, AX, 2:14.5. 1,600 — Ryan Berger, RIV, 5:5:05.0. 3,200 — Jaron Bergstrom AX, 10:49.2. 110m HHurdles — Aaron Skaggs, AX, 16.4. 300m Hurdles — Quinn Bertrand, AX, 45.5. 4x100 — Central Valley 46.5. 4x400 — Axtell 3:50.2. 4x800 — Shelton 9:10.0.