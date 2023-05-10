GLENVIL —Axtell's boys and girls swept the team titles Wednesday at the D-6 District track meet at Sandy Creek High School.

Hurdler Jake Halvorsen was a double winner for the Axtell boys, who scored 124 points to runner-up Sandy Creek's 111. Kassidy Wehrer won two individual gold medals for the Axtell girls, who scored 112 points to BDS's 96.

Halvorsen won the 110-meter high hurdles (16.28) and 300-meter intermediate hurdles (41.90).

Luc Lopez alo claimed a gold medal for the Wildcats, winning the 800 (2:03.11). He also finished second in the 400 (53.37).

The Wildcats also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and finished second in the 4x100.

Other Wildcats who qualified for the state meet next week in Omaha were Keyton Cole in the 800 (2:03.830, Zach Arner in the 1,600 (4:54.80), Tyler Hansen in the 3,200 (10:44.82) and 1,600 (5:00.08) and Cayson Havranek in the triple jump (39-4¼), all who finished second. Hanswen was third in the 3,200 but one of the additional qualifiers.

Another additional qualifier in the D-6 District was Wilcox-Hildreth's Micah Johnson, who was fourth in the 3,200 (10:56.27).

Wehrer had a big day for the Axtell girls, winning the long jump (16-4) and the triple jump (34-0) and finishing second in the 100 (12.92). She also ran on the Wildcats' winning 4x100 relay (52.11).

Jenna Marsh also won a gold medal for the Wildcats, clearing 4-11 in the high jump.

Runner-up finishers for Axtell were Avery Stritt in the 1,600 (6:02.32), Kassidy Halvorsen in the 100-meter high hurdles (16.90) and Angie Snell in the pole vault (8-6).

Lexie Eckhoff was an additional qualifier in the discus after placing fourth (108-5).

Wilcox-Hildreth's Cara Bunger earned a trip tot he state meet in the 3,200, finishing second (13:27.61).

Bertrand boys second at Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 1-2 finish in the pole vault helped Bertrand finish second in the boys team standings at the D-7 District in Cambridge.

Hitchcock County's boys won the team title with 90 while the Vikings scored 84 points.

Bertrand's Owen Kaps, the defending Class D champion in the pole vault, started his title defense clearing 14 feet. Teammate Marcus Hernandez, who had a busy day, was second, clearing 13-6. Hernandez also finished third in the 1,600 (4:58.70) and 3,200 (10:47.37) and was one of the additional state qualifiers after time comparison of all the districts.

Coleman Langford added a gold medal to the Bertrand haul, winning the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (42.98).

Other Bertrand state qualifiers, who finished second, were Thunder Nelson in the long jump (20-5¾), Eric Wood in the triple jump (40-9½) and the 4x400 relay (3:37.95).

Loomis boys and girls finished fourth in the team standings.

Gunnar Hadley was the Wolves' only district champion, winning 110-meter high hurdles in 15.84 seconds. Hadley also finished second in the high jump (6-0).

Cale Nelson followed Hadley, finishing third in the high jump (6-0) and fourth in the high hurdles (16.58) and fourth in the intermediate hurdles (43.86). All three marks were good enough for him to be added as an additional qualifier.

Loomis' other state qualifier for the boys was Clayton Meyer, who finished second in the shot put (50-2½) and discus (144-5).

For the Loomis girls, Zeigh Booe won the high jump (5-10 and Chloe Anderson won the discus (109-11). Anderson also finished second in the shot put (38-0).

Autumn Holt finished second in the 400 (1:01.65) for the Wolves and Bertrand's girls had similar result as their male teammates with Aislin Kidder winning the pole vault at 9-0 and Shelby Schoene finishing second (9-0).

Kulhanek, McCarter qualify in four individual events

PAXTON — Overton's William Kulhanek and Adysen McCarter came away from the District D-8 meet in Paxton with two gold and two silver medals apiece.

Kulhanek won the 100 (10.67) and long jump (22-1) while finishing second in the 200 (21.85) and triple jump (41-11).

McCarter's gold medals came in the 200 (26.22) and triple jump (36-11¾). She finished second in the 100 (12.83) and 400 (1:00.90). The 400 gave Overton its only other state meet qualifier, Violet Nelson, who was an additional qualifier after finishing fourth (1:02.95).

S-E-M freshman Taryn Arbuthnot won two district gold medals, edging McCarter in 400 (1:00.82) and winning the high jump (5-1). She also finished second in the long jump (15-11). She will be joined at the state meet by teammate Josie Smith, who was second in the 3,200 (13:17.31).

Elm Creek's girls won the 4x800 relay (10:36.42) and finished second in the 4x400 relay (4:24.50) on their way to a runner-up trophy in the team race.

The Buffs' Jayden Schroeder qualified for state in both throws, finishing second in the shot put (36-5½) and third in the discus (111-8).

In other field events, Elm Creek's Aspen Tool (35-9¼ and Halle Knapp (33-9¾) finished second and third in the triple jump and Lani Meier qualified for state placing fifth in the shot put (34-9).

Elm Creek's Cicely Gugelman added her name to the list of state qualifiers, finishing tird in the 3,200 (13:27.31).

Other Hub Territory gold medalists in the boys' events were Ansley/Litchfield's Luke Bailey in the high jump (6-0) and Elm Creek's Lucas Hodges in the pole vault (13-0). The Buffaloes' Beau Knapp finished second in the pole vault but also cleared 13-0.

Other Hub Territory state qualifiers from the D-8 meet were S-E-M's Noah Eggleston in the long jump (21-1¼) and 100 (11.41), Ansley?Litchfield's Isaac O'Brien in the 800 (2:05.34), Elm Creek's Trent Watkins in the 1,600 (5:08.34), Ansley/Litchfield's Ryan Bailey in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (42.45) and S-E-M's Cohen Rohde in the discus (142-5).

Shelton's Berglund a double-winner

BURWELL — Shelton's Emmilly Berglund won two gold medals at the D-5 District in Burwell.

The senior thrower won the discus (128-3) and led a 1-2 Shelton finish in the shot put, throwing 40-11 while Makenna Willis threw 36-3.

Freshman Erin Gegg won two silver medals, placing second in the 400 (1:02.58) and 800 (2:31.05).

The additional qualifiers list for the state meet included Shelton's Vinna Garcia in the 100-meter high hurdles (17.21) and Susie Cheney in the 300-low hurdles (49.91).

Quinn Cheney also qualified in the boys' 300-meter intermediate hurdles, running 43.97. Teammate Ben Myers, who was second in the high jump (6-0), wrapped up Shelton's state entry.