Axtell boys, girls sweep Ravenna Invite; area track roundup

RAVENNA — Axtell swept the team championships at Thursday’s Ravenna Invitational track meet.

The Wildcat boys won five events on their way to 170.5 points while the girls won three events rolling up 144 points.

Quinn Bertrand led the Axtell boys, winning the 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Reagan Nordhausen won the girls 100-meter high hurdles with a meet-record time of 15.98 seconds.

Centura sophomore Kyra Wooden topped the gold medal collectors, winning the 100, the long jump and the pole vault.

The Centurions also had a double winner in the boys’ events: Kolby Gorecki in the shot put and discus.

RAVENNA INV

Girls

Team Scores — 1, Axtell 144. 2, Centura 94. 3, Amherst 90. 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 74. 5, Ravenna 69. 6, Kearney Catholic 51.

Event Winners — 100: Kyra Wooden, CEN, 13.28. 200: Hannah Dunning, DT, 27.90. 400: Jessie Bertrand, AX, 1:03.88. 800: Josee Tesmer, AM, 2:37.27. 1,600: Maya Moxley, KC, 6:08.61. 3,200: Avery Robb, DT, 13:04.00. 100HH: Reagan Nordhausehn, AX, 15.98 (meet record). 300LH: Paige Crawford, CEN, 53.92. 4x100: Axtell 43.31. 4x400: Amherst 4:27.58. 4x800: Ravenna 10:58.47. High Jump: Crawford (tie), Sydney Davis, CEN, 5-0. Pole Vault: Wooden 10-0. Long Jump: Wooden 16-11. Triple Jump: Hannah Herrick, AM, 31-1. Shot Put: Sarah McKeon, RAV, 33-9. Discus: Callie Squiers, KC, 95-2.

Boys

Team Scores — 1, Axtell 170.5. 2, Centura 144.5. 3, Amherst 73. 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 50. 5, Kearney Catholic 48. 6, Ravenna 38.

Event Winners — 100: Quentin Norris, CEN, 11.41. 200: Keaton Lemburg, CEN, 23.48. 400: Troy Rasmussen, CEN, 53.30. 800: Luc Lopez, AX, 2;12.80. 1600: Zach Arner, AX, 5:10.00. 3,200: Elijah Schroeder, RAV, 10:56.49. 110HH: Quinn Bertrand, AX, 16.51. 300IH: Bertradn 42.89. 4x100: Centura 45.78. 4x400: Centura 3:40.35. 4x800: Axtell 9:02.88. High Jump: Troy Rasmussen, CEN, 6-0. Pole Vault: Calvin Zimmerman, CEN, 10-6. Long Jump: Nolan Eloe, AM, 20-5 3/4. Triple Jump: Reilly Fisher, AM, 38-0 1/2. Shot Put: Kolby Gorecki, CEN, 47-3 3/4. Discus: Gorecki 133-2.

BERTRAND INV

Girls

Team Scores — 1, Overton 113. 2, Loomis 110. 3, Mullen 80. 4, Southern Valley 60. 5, Wilcox-Hildreth 49. 6, Alma 30. 7, Maxwell 28. 8, Bertrand 24. 9, S-E-M 17. 10, Hi-Line 13. 11, Bertrand JV 2.

Event Winners — 100: Adysen McCarter, OV, 13.00. 200: McCarter 27.35. 400: Maeli Meier, OV, 1:03.76. 800: Meier 2:29.10. 1,600: Peyton Paxton, MUL, 6:00.69. 3,200: Paxton 13:08.70. 100m HH: Georgia Crandall, LOO, 18.10. 300m LH: Sarah Jensen, WH, 51.46. 4x100: Loomis 55.34. 4x400: Overton 4:34.51. 4x800: Mullen 11:01.51. High Jump: Ann Bose, SV, 5-2. Pole Vault: Baylee Horner, LO, 9-0. Long Jump: Shelby Welsh, MUL, 15-10. Triple Jump: McCarter 34-2 1/2. Shot Put: Chloe Anderson, LO, 35-3 1/4. Discus: Hanna Stewart, LO, 118-1.

Boys

Team Scores — 1, Loomis 102. 2, Bertrand 95. 3, Mullen 58. 4, Maxwell 55. 5, Overton 53. 6, Alma 50. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth 46. 8, Hi-Line 26. 9, S-E-M 25. 10, Southern Valley 14.

Event Winners — 100: Will Kulhanek, OV, 11.20. 200: Kulhanek 23.19. 400: Jose Lund, BER, 55.81. 800 Grant Henery, WH, 2:16.85. 1,600: Marcus Hernandez, BER, 5:16.98. 3,200: Trevor Kuncl, MUL, 10:55.60. 110m HH: Clayton Moore, MUL, 15.90. 300m IH: Clayton Moore, MUL, 42.39. 4x100: Maxwell 46.50. 4x400: Bertrand 3:46.82. 4x800: Wilcox-Hildreth 9:48.65. High Jump: Peyton Herrick, AL, 6-1. Pole Vault: Marcus Hernandez, BER, 13-0. Long Jump: Kulhanek 20-1. Triple Jump: Kulhanek 41-6. Shot Put: Cristisan Blincow, LO, 48-8.

DUTCH ZORN INV. AT GOTHENBURG

Boys

Team Scores — 1, Sidney 115. 2, McCook 114. 3, Lexington 102. 4, Aurora 77. 5, Gothenburg 59. 6, Ogallal 47. 7, Cozad 28. 8, Holdrege 17. 9, Kearney JV 11. 10, Kearney Catholic 8.

Event Winners — 100: Luke Holly, SID, 11.25. 200: Quentin Moss, LEX, 22.92. 400: Mitchell Deer, SID, 50.46. 800: Oscar Aquado, LEX, 2:03.00. 1600: Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX, 4:38.36. 3,200: Salazar-Molina 10:09.64. 110m HH: Cameron Zink, OG, 16.14. 300m IH: Zink, OG, 41.95. 4x100: McCook 43.57. 4x400: Sidney 3:31.78. 4x800: Sidney 8:16.38. High Jump: Jacob Dowse, SID, 6-3. Pole Vault: Branson McDonald, MC, 15-0. Long Jump: Carson Staehr, AUR, 22-3 1/4. Triple Jump: Adam Dugger, MC, 43-9. Discus: Gage Griffith, AUR, 172-1. Shot Put: Griffith 58-4 1/4. Distance Medley Relay: 3:42.10

Girls

Team Scores — 1, McCook 140. 2, Ogallala 86. 3, Sidney 75. 4, Lexington 64. 5, Kearney Catholic 52. 6, Holdrege 51. 7, Cozad 40. 8, Gothenburg 32. 9, Aurora 20. 10, Kearney JV 6.

Event Winners — 100: Makala Baker, COZ, 12.88. 200: Makayla Kirchner, OG, 26.65. 400: Shawna Wilkinson, MC, 1:00.96. 800: Wilkinson 2:28.20. 1600: Lindee Henning, OG, 5:50.03. 3200: Henning 12:09.43. 100m HH: Chloe Ahrens, SID, 15.58. 300m LH: Ahrens 49.14. 4x100: McCook 51.74. 4x400: McCook 4:16.35. 4x800: McCook 10:38.24. High Jump: Karsyn Leeling, SID, 5-3. Pole Vault: Bradie Medina, HOL, 10-6. Long Jump: Ashley Keck, KC, 16-9 1/2. Triple Jump: Rosalyn Roggasch, KC, 34-4. Discus: Sierra Kotschwar, MC, 134-6 1/2. Shot Put: Kotschwar 39-1 1/4. Distance Medley Relay: Ogallala 4:36.23.

SHELTON INV.

Boys

Team Scores: 1, Wood River 118. 2, Kenesaw 113. 3, Central Valley 108. 4, Shelton 88. 5, Fullerton 60. 6, Elm Creek 24. 7, Silver Lake 7. 8, Heartland Lutheran 4. 9, Elba 3.

Event Winners – 100: Logan Turek, WR, 10.90. 200: Turek 22.70. 400: Zandar Wolf, CV, 53.46. 800: Boston Wood, CV, 2:22.86. 1600: Trent Watkins, EC, 5:10.37. 3200: Wood 11:37.26. 110HH: Brady Cook, FUL, 16.72. 300LH: Tyson Denkert, KEN, 44.25. 4x100: Kenesaw 47.21. 4x400: Central Valley 3:46.67. 4x800: Shelton 9:36.91. Shot Put: Trey Kennedy, KEN, 46-1 ½. Discus: Eli Jensen, KEN, 153-4. High Jump: Zach Myers, SH, 6-3. Pole Vault: Roe Patton, FUL, 11-0. Long Jump: Denkert 20-7. Triple Jump: Caleb Paul, WR, 41-5 ¾.

Girls

Team Scores – 1, Fullerton 112.5. 2, Wood River 94. 3, Central Valley 79. 4, Kenesaw 68. 5, Silver Lake 48. 6, Shelton 46.5. 7, Elm Creek 46. 8, Heartland Lutheran 16. 9, Pleasanton 12. 10, Elba 2.

Event Winners – 100: Jazmine Rodriguez, WR, 12.84. 200: Macie Peters, WR, 27.40. 400: Jenna Rauert, WR, 1:03.68. 800: Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 2:40.67. 1,600: Maxfield 6:06.74. 3200: Morgan Dinkler, SL, 14:04.55. 100HH: Rylee Legg, KEN, 16.59. 300LH: Georgi tenBensel, SL, 50.59. 4x100: Wood River 52.82. 4x400: Central Valley 4:35.47. 4x800: Fullerton 11:24.39. Shot Put: Emmilly Berglund, SH, 38-11. Discus: Berglund 129-3. High Jump: Macie Peters, WR, 4-8. Pole Vault: Taya Engel, CV, 8-6. Long Jump: Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 17-5 ½. Triple Jump: Cassidy Gallagher, KEN, 35-3 ½.