Area runners punch tickets to state cross country meet

KEARNEY — All high school cross country teams from the Hub Territory competed in their district meets Thursday with hopes of qualifying for next week’s state meet in Kearney.

To qualify, teams had to finish in the top three at their district. In addition, runners from other teams qualified by finishing in the top 15 at their district races.

Hub Territory highlights included:

n The Kearney High girls qualified as a team by finishing third at the A-3 District in Lincoln. Senior Hannah Godwin finished second in the race with Emma Bonsall 14th. Junior Cisco Rivas was the only KHS boy to qualify, finishing 15th.

n Lexington qualified its boys and girls for state with both teams finishing third in the B-4 District in Ogallala.

n The Minden girls, led by individual winner Jessie Hurt, won the C-4 District at Minden. The Whippet boys also qualified, finishing third.

n Senior Grace Oberg, who has battled health issues during the season, is Kearney Catholic’s lone qualifier, finishing 10th at the C-4 District in Minden.

n The Shelton boys placed all five runners in the top 15 to win the D-3 District at Minden.