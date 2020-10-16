Area runners punch tickets to state cross country meet

KEARNEY — All high school cross country teams from the Hub Territory competed in their district meets Thursday with hopes of qualifying for next week’s state meet in Kearney.
To qualify, teams had to finish in the top three at their district. In addition, runners from other teams qualified by finishing in the top 15 at their district races.
Hub Territory highlights included:
n The Kearney High girls qualified as a team by finishing third at the A-3 District in Lincoln. Senior Hannah Godwin finished second in the race with Emma Bonsall 14th. Junior Cisco Rivas was the only KHS boy to qualify, finishing 15th.
n Lexington qualified its boys and girls for state with both teams finishing third in the B-4 District in Ogallala.
n The Minden girls, led by individual winner Jessie Hurt, won the C-4 District at Minden. The Whippet boys also qualified, finishing third.
n Senior Grace Oberg, who has battled health issues during the season, is Kearney Catholic’s lone qualifier, finishing 10th at the C-4 District in Minden.
n The Shelton boys placed all five runners in the top 15 to win the D-3 District at Minden.
n Ravenna’s Elijah Schroeder was the individual winner at the D-3 District in Minden. He led the Bluejays to a second-place finish and a trip to state. The Ravenna girls also will be going to state after winning the team title.
n Axtell’s boys and girls qualified for the state meet after their performances at the D-5 District in Cambridge. The Wildcat boys, the defending Class D champions, claimed the team title at Cambridge while the girls were second.
District A-4
BOYS
Team Scores: 1, Lincoln North Star 32. 2, Creighton Prep 41. 3, Norfolk 71. 4, Columbus 122. 5, Kearney 132. 6, Omaha Westside 149.
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Liem Chot (12), LNS, 16:03.67. 15, Cisco Rivas (11), K, 17:17.07.
District A-3
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1, Fremont 31. 2, Omaha Westside 65. 3, Kearney 71. 4, Bellevue West 108. 5, Lincoln North Star 111. 6, Lincoln Northeast 153.
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Claire White (9), OW, 18:41.84; 2, Hannah Godwin (12), K, 19:12.89; 14, Emma Bonsall (11), K, 20:40.87.
Other Kearney runners: Emma Bond (12) 21:04.70; Lauren Kohtz (11) 21:15.09; Samantha Stava (9) 21:24.23; Alivia Olson (10), 21:50.71.
District B-4
BOYS
Team Scores: 1, Gering 26. 2, Hastings 30. 3, Lexington 39. 4, Scottsbluff 74. 5, Northwest 87. 6, McCook 110. 7, Alliance 120.
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Jaydon Welsh (12), H, 16:27.25. 4, Elmer SoteloMunoz (12), L, 16:59.13. 6, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza (9), L, 17:03.39. 14, Antonio Moro (10), L, 17:37.75. 15, Kevin Parada (10), L, 17:45.36.
Other Lexington runners: Garrett Converse (11) 17:45.98, Oscar Aguado-Mendez (10) 18:00.68.
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1, McCook 35. 2, Gering 38. 3, Lexington 48. 4, Scottsbluff 50. 5, Northwest 55. 6, Hastings 75. 7, Alliance 138.
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Madison Seiler (10), G, 18:58.46. 7, Kennadi Ureste (11), L, 20:33.06. 10, Kayla Barrios (11), L, 11, Ella Ford Ella (9), L, 20:56.71.
Other Lexington runners: Marissa Garcia-Orozco (10) 21:32.89, Janet AguadoMendez (12) 22:22.80.
District C-4
BOYS
Team Scores: 1, Aurora 380. 2, St. Paul 43. 3, Minden 49. 4, Adams Central 69. 5, Holdrege 83. 6, Grand Island Central Catholic 120. 7, South Central Nebraska Unified District 5 129. 8, Kearney Catholic 155. 9, Gibbon 166. 10, Central City 172. 11, Alma/Southern Valley 175. 12, Ord 212.
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Conner Wells (11), St. Paul, 16:51.02. 4, Konner Verbeck (11), MIN, 17:09.52. 9, Cooper Land (11), MIN, 17:34.12. 10, Charlie Hurt (11), MIN, 17:34.70.
Other Minden runners: Connor Carpenter (11) 17:34.12, Alexander Brais (10) 17:34.70, Kole Nielsen (10) 18:40.98.
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1, Minden 43. 2, Aurora 48. 3, Grand Island Central Catholic 60. 4, Ord 79. 5, Holdrege 93. 6, Adams Central 101. 7, Gibbon 104. 8, Central City 119. 9, Kearney Catholic 130. 10, St. Paul 149. 11, Alma/Southern Valley 174.
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Jessie Hurt (10), MIN, 19:46.40. 7, Lindsey Rehtus (9), MIN, 20:10. 8, Lacy Biltoft (12), HOL, 20:55.51. 9, Alissa Bailey (12), GIB, 20:57.63. 10, Grace Oberg (12), KC, 20:59.93.
Other Minden runners: Abigail Rehtus (12) 21:48.26, Priscila Madriz-Navarrete (10) 21:50.44, Brenna Bules (10) 22:45.61
District D-3
BOYS
Team Scores: 1, Shelton 18. 2, Ravenna 32. 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 40. 4, Centura 54. 5, Nebraska Christian 56. 6, Franklin 78. 7, Wood River 78. 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 84. 9, Palmer 86. 10, Fullerton 90. 11, St. Edward 105. 12, Heartland Lutheran 122. 13, Kenesaw 123
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Elijah Schroeder (11), RAV, 17:53.84. 2, Steven Snyder (11), SH, 18:03.28. 5, Xavier Hellerich (10), SH, 18:24.63. 8, Collin Hadwiger (12), R, 18:46.55. 11, Ashton Simmons (9), SH, 19:01.30. 12, Christian Bly (11), SH, 19:03.04. 13, Jose Montanez (12), SH, 19:06.48.
Other Ravenna runners: Karson Paitz (12) 19:55.40. Guy Bitz (10), 20:41.91. Justin White (11) 21:17.30
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1, Ravenna 16. 2, Fullerton 21. 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 25. 4, Nebraska Christian 29. 5, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 43. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 53. 7, Shelton 81. 8, St. Edward 90.
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Alayna Vargas (10), HSC, 19:20.60. 3, Kacey Dethlefs (12), RAV, 20:07.88. 5, Shavanna Douglas (12), RAV, 20:53.13. 8, Alivia Rager (11), RAV, 22:02.55.
Other Ravenna runners; Susan White (10) 24:12.32, Mckenzie Greenland (10) 26:16.26.
District D-5
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Axtell 20. 2, North Platte St. Patrick’s 25. 3, Sandhills Valley 33. 4, Southwest 39. 5, Arcadia/Loup City 39. 6, Arapahoe 50. 7, Cambridge 75. 8, Amherst 79. 9, Bertrand/Loomis 86. 10, Brady 94. 11, Wilcox-Hildreth 150.
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Jarrett Miles (9), NPSP, 17:31.00. 3, Qwentin Kappelmann (12), AX, 18:01.47. 5, Jaron Bergstrom (12), AX, 18:20.64. 13, Cooper Miller (10), AX, 19:03.98.
Other Axtell runners: Tyler Hanson (9) 19:39.28. Zachary Arner (10) 22:09.64.
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. North Platte St. Patrick’s 8. 2, Axtell 30. 3, Hi-Line 40. 4, South Loup 44. 5, Arcadia/Loup City 47. 6, Bertrand/Loomis 56. 7, Cambridge 62. 8, Arapahoe 87. 9, Maywood-Hayes Center 87. 10, Ansley-Litchfield 91. 11, Amherst 93
Winner and Hub Territory Qualifiers: 1, Kate Stienike (11), NPSP, 20:54.60. 7, Trinity Houchin (10), AX, 23:09.68. 8, Aubrie Erickson (11), AX, 23:10.43. 11, Josie Smith (10), S-E-M, 23:35.96. 15, Yesenia Lopez (11), BL, 23:56.11.
Other Axtell runner: Nicole Beck (11), 24:40.46
