Arcadia/Loup City's big plays too much for Amherst

“We didn’t take care of the football and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that were given to us, and they did,” Klingelhoefer said. “Looking at the big picture, it kind of played out similar to before. We just didn’t tackle as well this time.”

The Broncos tried to fight back.

Quentyn Frank, who ran for 88 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 20-yard run midway through the second quarter to cut Arcadia/Loup City’s lead to 24-7. But Scott scored on the 65-yard run two plays later.

The Rebels had the running-clock begin early in the third quarter.

Amherst scored twice midway through the second half to shut off the running clock, but the Rebels answered with two more scores to turn it back on again.

“You have to give Arcadia/Loup City a lot of credit. They’ve got a lot of athletes on that team and they use them well,” Klingelhoefer said. “We just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities and gave up some big plays.”

A/LC 70, Amherst 23

Score by Quarters