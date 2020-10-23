 Skip to main content
Arcadia/Loup City's big plays too much for Amherst

Frank Scores

Amherst’s Quentyn Frank (16) carries the ball for a touchdown Thursday night in a 70-23 loss to Arcadia-Loup City at Amherst.

 Eldon Holmes Kearney Hub

AMHERST — Arcadia/Loup City came with the wind in its sails.

And the Rebels blew away the Amherst Broncos.

Two plays, 63 yards, touchdown.

Two plays, 41 yards, touchdown.

Two plays, 65 yards, touchdown.

“That’s what their offense is predicated on. They’ve got a lot of speed and they use that speed well,” Amherst coach Faron Klingelhoefer said after the Broncos fell to the Rebels 70-23 Thursday night in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs at Amherst.

Quarterback Jadyn Scott and running back Tryon Calleroz had the speed.

Scott scored on runs of 33, 35 and 65 yards. He compiled 233 yards on 13 carries after opening the game with a 43-yard run that set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Calleroz on the next play. Calleroz also scored on runs of 1 and 45 yards to finish with 82 yards on eight carries.

“That’s a hard matchup for us to hang with, that speed. And when you don’t tackle in space ... in an eight-man game, that’s when those big plays happen and that’s when the points are scored,” Klingelhoefer said.

Arcadia/Loup City beat Amherst 32-7 during the regular season but in cold and windy conditions Thursday, the Rebels were unstoppable.

“We didn’t take care of the football and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that were given to us, and they did,” Klingelhoefer said. “Looking at the big picture, it kind of played out similar to before. We just didn’t tackle as well this time.”

The Broncos tried to fight back.

Quentyn Frank, who ran for 88 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 20-yard run midway through the second quarter to cut Arcadia/Loup City’s lead to 24-7. But Scott scored on the 65-yard run two plays later.

The Rebels had the running-clock begin early in the third quarter.

Amherst scored twice midway through the second half to shut off the running clock, but the Rebels answered with two more scores to turn it back on again.

“You have to give Arcadia/Loup City a lot of credit. They’ve got a lot of athletes on that team and they use them well,” Klingelhoefer said. “We just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities and gave up some big plays.”

A/LC 70, Amherst 23

Score by Quarters

A/LC (6-3)16  22  16  16 — 70

Amherst (5-4)0   7   8   8 — 23

First Quarter

ALC — Tryon Calleroz 20 run (Jadyn Scott run) 7:57

ALC — Scott 33 run (Calleroz run) 5:39

Second Quarter

ALC — Scott 35 run (Calleroz run) 9:28

Amherst — Quentyn Frank 20 run (Nolan Eloe kick) 6:25

ALC — Scott 65 run (Calleroz run) 6:05

ALC — Calleroz 1 run (run failed) 2:13

Third Quarter

ALC — Calleroz 45 run (Scott run) 9:16

ALC — Cody Markus 1 run (Trey VanSlyke run) 3:25

Amherst — Reilly Fisher 11 run (Sam Hollander run) 0:16

Fourth Quarter

Amherst — Kalon Rohde 3 run (Coleton Vavra pass from Fisher) 6:47

ALC — Conner Slobaszewski 5 run (Hayden Griffith run) 4:02

ALC — Griffith 2 run (Griffith run) 2:41

In other games

Ansley/Litchfield 34, Riverside 12

Ansley/Litchfield’s defense shut down Riverside in the second half and the Spartans pulled away for a 34-12 victory.

Spartan quarterback Leyton Rohde ran for three touchdowns and completed 7 of 8 passes for three touchdowns.

Running backs Cooper Slingsby and Hunter Arehart had nearly identical numbers with Slingsby gaining 77 yards on 17 carries and Arehart picking up 76 yards on 22 carries. Tycen Bailey caught four passes for 78 yards.

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14

Hitchcock County scored first and last, but Elm Creek put 32 points on the board in between to win their first-round game at Elm Creek.

Xavier Perez rushed for 280 yards, scoring on two 53-yard runs and a 63-yard dash. Koby Smith returned the second-half kickoff 72 yards for another score.

Carter Erickson only had three carries for the Buffaloes, but one was a 36-yard touchdown.

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Treven Wendt rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pleasanton to a 46-24 win over Mullen.

Tyce Westland caught five passes for 70 yards, including a touchdown.

