Arcadia/Loup City's big plays too much for Amherst

AMHERST — Arcadia/Loup City came with the wind in its sails.
And the Rebels blew away the Amherst Broncos.
Two plays, 63 yards, touchdown.
Two plays, 41 yards, touchdown.
Two plays, 65 yards, touchdown.
“That’s what their offense is predicated on. They’ve got a lot of speed and they use that speed well,” Amherst coach Faron Klingelhoefer said after the Broncos fell to the Rebels 70-23 Thursday night in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs at Amherst.
Quarterback Jadyn Scott and running back Tryon Calleroz had the speed.
Scott scored on runs of 33, 35 and 65 yards. He compiled 233 yards on 13 carries after opening the game with a 43-yard run that set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Calleroz on the next play. Calleroz also scored on runs of 1 and 45 yards to finish with 82 yards on eight carries.
“That’s a hard matchup for us to hang with, that speed. And when you don’t tackle in space ... in an eight-man game, that’s when those big plays happen and that’s when the points are scored,” Klingelhoefer said.
Arcadia/Loup City beat Amherst 32-7 during the regular season but in cold and windy conditions Thursday, the Rebels were unstoppable.
“We didn’t take care of the football and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that were given to us, and they did,” Klingelhoefer said. “Looking at the big picture, it kind of played out similar to before. We just didn’t tackle as well this time.”
The Broncos tried to fight back.
Quentyn Frank, who ran for 88 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 20-yard run midway through the second quarter to cut Arcadia/Loup City’s lead to 24-7. But Scott scored on the 65-yard run two plays later.
The Rebels had the running-clock begin early in the third quarter.
Amherst scored twice midway through the second half to shut off the running clock, but the Rebels answered with two more scores to turn it back on again.
“You have to give Arcadia/Loup City a lot of credit. They’ve got a lot of athletes on that team and they use them well,” Klingelhoefer said. “We just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities and gave up some big plays.”
A/LC 70, Amherst 23
Score by Quarters
A/LC (6-3)16 22 16 16 — 70
Amherst (5-4)0 7 8 8 — 23
First Quarter
ALC — Tryon Calleroz 20 run (Jadyn Scott run) 7:57
ALC — Scott 33 run (Calleroz run) 5:39
Second Quarter
ALC — Scott 35 run (Calleroz run) 9:28
Amherst — Quentyn Frank 20 run (Nolan Eloe kick) 6:25
ALC — Scott 65 run (Calleroz run) 6:05
ALC — Calleroz 1 run (run failed) 2:13
Third Quarter
ALC — Calleroz 45 run (Scott run) 9:16
ALC — Cody Markus 1 run (Trey VanSlyke run) 3:25
Amherst — Reilly Fisher 11 run (Sam Hollander run) 0:16
Fourth Quarter
Amherst — Kalon Rohde 3 run (Coleton Vavra pass from Fisher) 6:47
ALC — Conner Slobaszewski 5 run (Hayden Griffith run) 4:02
ALC — Griffith 2 run (Griffith run) 2:41
