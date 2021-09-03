 Skip to main content
Ansley/Litchfield's Spartans roll over Ravenna
Ansley/Litchfield's Spartans roll over Ravenna

Ravenna’s Zach Lewandowski

Ravenna’s Zach Lewandowski (1) tries to stop Ansley-Litchfield ball carrier Cooper Slingsby (9) in Ravenna Thursday night.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

RAVENNA — Cooper Slingsby ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ansley/Litchfield to a 28-12 win over Ravenna.

The Spartans built a 28-6 lead, scoring twice in the fourth quarter.

Leyton Rohde added 86 yards on the ground and Sam Loy rushed for 64 yards and another touchdown for the Spartans.

For the Bluejays, Zach Lewandowski ran 86 yards and passed for 64 yards. Wil Fiddelke added another 83 yards on the ground.

