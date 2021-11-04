Ansley/Litchfield's Spartans excited about rematch with BDS

KEARNEY — Last year, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley rolled over Ansley/Litchfield on its way to the Class D2 state football championship.
This Friday, Ansley/Litchfield hopes to put up a road block.
“I think we can line up and compete,” Ansley/Litchfield coach Kurt Kulhanek said.
The Spartans bring an 8-2 record into the quarterfinal game at Ansley that kicks off at 5:30 p.m. BDS will bring a 7-3 record into the game, but those three losses were to teams that had a combined three losses in the regular season.
BDS also arrives with a volume of credentials.
Since the formation of the three-community co-op in 2010, the Eagles have qualified for the playoffs every year. They won state championships in 2015, ’17 and ’20 and were runner-up in 2014. Before teaming up with Shickley, Bruning-Davenport qualified for the playoffs every year from 2001 to 2009 and won the 2005 state title.
Ansley/Litchfield has qualified for the playoffs in five of the last seven years but only once got past the second round. The Spartans got their second, second-round victory last Friday by beating Mullen in overtime. Cooper Slingsby scored with 13 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime.
“I’ve coached these kids since the sixth grade and they’re just solid. ... They fight and they don’t ever get up,” Kulhanek said. “They’re not going to be intimidated by BDS. They were a little intimidated last year. Who wouldn’t be? They looked like a small college team.”
The result was a 50-28 BDS victory. This year, Kulhanek doesn’t believe the Eagles have the speed of last year’s team. But BDS still plans to run the ball.
“They’ll get in the wildcat and run No. 34 (Easton Weber) over and over,” Kulhanek said. “They just line up and dare you to beat them. ... They ran the ball down Pender’s throat in the fourth quarter (of last week’s playoff game). If we stop their running game, we win the game.”
Getting penetration on defense and controlling the line of scrimmage will be important to the Spartans. It’s something they’ve been able to do most of the time.
“We’ve been undersized against every team we’ve played, but these kids are fighters. Normally when an eight-man team is undersized you’re fast, but we don’t have that luxury,” Kulhanek said.
Ansley/Litchfield is a little more versatile with Slingsby averaging 107 yards per game on the ground. Junior quarterback Leyton Rohde is averaging 90 yards per game through the air and 34 yards per game on the ground. And fullback Sam Loy is approaching 400 yards on the season while averaging a touchdown per game.
“I don’t have as flashy a team as I had last year, but neither do they. They’re just big,” Kulhanek said.