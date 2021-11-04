Ansley/Litchfield's Spartans excited about rematch with BDS

KEARNEY — Last year, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley rolled over Ansley/Litchfield on its way to the Class D2 state football championship.

This Friday, Ansley/Litchfield hopes to put up a road block.

“I think we can line up and compete,” Ansley/Litchfield coach Kurt Kulhanek said.

The Spartans bring an 8-2 record into the quarterfinal game at Ansley that kicks off at 5:30 p.m. BDS will bring a 7-3 record into the game, but those three losses were to teams that had a combined three losses in the regular season.

BDS also arrives with a volume of credentials.

Since the formation of the three-community co-op in 2010, the Eagles have qualified for the playoffs every year. They won state championships in 2015, ’17 and ’20 and were runner-up in 2014. Before teaming up with Shickley, Bruning-Davenport qualified for the playoffs every year from 2001 to 2009 and won the 2005 state title.

Ansley/Litchfield has qualified for the playoffs in five of the last seven years but only once got past the second round. The Spartans got their second, second-round victory last Friday by beating Mullen in overtime. Cooper Slingsby scored with 13 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime.