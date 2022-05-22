Ansley/Litchfield's Carli Bailey completes gold-medal sweep of grueling races

KEARNEY — For the past couple years, Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey has won almost every time she’s entered the starting blocks for the 400-meter dash or the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

But Omaha Burke Stadium hasn’t been kind to her — until Saturday.

In the span of an hour, Bailey won both races to achieve a double gold-medal performance in two of the most grueling races in high school track.

“It feels pretty amazing. I’ve been working at this since my freshman year and I finally just got it this year and it’s amazing,” Bailey said.

She finished second in both races as a freshman, and that scenario repeated itself last year. She was denied the chance to win either race in 2020 when the track season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The losses didn’t’ diminish her desire to win both races and this year she focused on those events from the start of practice.

“My coaches really coached me to have a better turnover in between races and that really helped me this year for the 300 hurdles,” Bailey said. “I had a lot less time of recovery at practice and that’s what pushed me to be fine in th 300 hurdles today.”

Last year, the quick turnaround, which “felt about the same” as last year, took its toll, she said..

“I was very sore and very tired and my legs just weren’t working very well last year. This year I felt a lot more springy and ran the race a lot better,” she said.

She went out fast and led from the early stages of the 400, finishing in 59.22 seconds, more than a second and a half faster than runner-up Kiley Hejtmanek of Maywood-Hayes Center.

In the hurdles she came into the home stretch well behind Sterling’s Macy Richardson, last year’s winner, but closed steadily to finish in 47.20 seconds. Richardson came in at 47.89.

“Neither one of those is PRs but I’m very happy I got to win the race,” Bailey said. “They both mean about the same. The 400 probably just a litlte more because I’ve always wanted to win that race so bad and I’ve always felt I’ve always come short. ... This year I finally accomplished that and I am very proud of myself and I give it all to God for that.”

She almost came away with three gold medals, finishing second in the 110-meter high hurdles. That gold medal went to RIchardson, who made repeated as the champion with a 15.17 time. Bailey finsihed in 15.93.

That only added to the magnitude of what Bailey accomplished in the 300 hurdles.

“I was so happy. My heart was beating so fast, but I was so tired and the first thing I thought of was, ‘I’m almost done and I’m going to eat whatever want.’”