Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey shines on dreary day

AXTELL — Under the special COVID-adjusted state track meet schedule, doubling up in the 300-meter low hurdles and the 400-meter dash will be more of a challenge this year.
The finals in the two races are scheduled 35 minutes apart.
Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey plans to run those two races at state and Tuesday afternoon she prepared for that quick turnaround by winning both races at the Overton Invitational in a span of less than half that time, and under weather conditions that varied from blowing snow to sunshine.
Combined with a win in the 100-meter high hurdles, she left the meet with three gold medals to go with win and snow in her face from a meet that was moved to Axtell due to work on Overton’s track.
“It’s not my best day,” she said recounting her times in the three individual races. None of them was a season best even though the 400 time of 1 minute, 1.9 seconds was very close. Her 100-meter high hurdles time was consistent with other performances, considering the conditions, but her 300-meter hurdles time was well off her usual standards.
“It wasn’t great today. Usually I run around a 47 and I ran a 53. ... I think I could have done better with the weather, it was just that I was exhausted from the 400,” Bailey said.
She ran the 400 about 10 minutes before running the 300-meter low hurdles, but she was still somewhat disappointed because she has high hopes of winning that race at state.
“It’s always been my favorite. The 400, nope, I definitely have never liked that race but I run it,” she said.
As a freshman, at the last state meet, Bailey finished second in the 300 hurdles and the 400 and “I don’t want to come back with second. I want to get a gold this year.”
In both hurdles races, Bailey’s toughest competition came from teammate Taylor Haines.
“She’s always been right there,” Bailey said. “She’s a grade older than me and she’s always been a great mentor. She kind of taught me how to do hurdles so I owe everything to her. ... She’s always positive. She always works her hardest.”
While Bailey was the only one who won three individual gold medals at the meet, it was dominated by double winners.
Pleasanton’s Isabelle Paitz won the 100 and 200 and teammate Katy Lindner won the long and triple jumps. Axtell’s Trinity Houchin won an usual double, the 1,600 and the pole vault, but the Bulldogs and Wildcats tied for second in the team race, two points behind Amherst.
In the boys race, Axtell claimed the team title with Calvin Johnson winning the 400 and 800 and Jaron Bergstrom winning the 1,600 and 3,200.
n Overton Invite
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Amherst 115, 2T, Pleasanton 113. 2T, Axtell 113. 4, Ansley/Litchfield 72. 5, Overton 46. 6, Twin Loup 35. 7, S-E-M 29.
Event Winners
100 — Isabelle Paitz, PL, 13.4. 200 — Isabelle Paitz, PL, 29.1. 400 — Carli Bailey, AL, 1:01.9. 800 — Josee Tesmer, AM, 2:37.1. 1,600 — Trinity Houchin, AX, 6:11.4. 3,200 — Jacey Smidt, AX, 13:39.1. 100m Hurdles — Carli Bailey, AL, 16.9. 300m Hurdles — Carli Bailey, AL, 53.3. 4x100 — Pleasanton (Paitz, Mollring, Lindner, Siegel) 53.8. 4x400 — Amherst (Herrick, Bivainis, Tesmer, Hadwiger) 4:31.2. 4x800 — Axtell (Erickson, Houchin, Smidt, Snell) 11:17.7.
High Jump — Haley Fleischman, OV, 4-8. Pole Vault — Trinity Houchin, AX, 8-0. Long Jump — Katy Lindner, PL, 15-10 1/2. Triple Jump — Katy Lindner, PL, 33-10 1/4. Shot Put — Chelsea Fisher, PL, 32-8. Discus — Taryn Miller, AM, 95-9.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Axtell 155. 2, Ansley/Litchfield 138. 3, Amherst 71. 4, S-E-M 54. 5, Twin Loup 52. 6, Overton 38. 7, Pleasanton 17.
Event Winners
100 — Max Kulhanek, OV, 11.8. 200 — David Lewis, AL, 24.3. 400 — Calvin Johnson, AX, 54.1. 800 — Calvin Johnson, AX, 2:07.5. 1,600 — Jaron Bergstrom, AX, 4:55.3. 3,200 — Jaron Bergstrom, AX, 11:41.2. 110m Hurdles — Aaron Skaggs, AX, 17.2. 300m Hurdles — Quinn Bertrand, AX, 45.2. 4x100 — Ansley/Litchfield (Cunningham, Lewis, C. Arehart, H. Arehart) 46.9. 4x400 — Axtell (Miller, Bertrand, Lindau, Lorenzo) 3:44.3. 4x800 — Twin Loup (Grint, Folkers, Estrada, Dowse) 9:37.9.