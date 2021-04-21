Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey shines on dreary day

AXTELL — Under the special COVID-adjusted state track meet schedule, doubling up in the 300-meter low hurdles and the 400-meter dash will be more of a challenge this year.

The finals in the two races are scheduled 35 minutes apart.

Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey plans to run those two races at state and Tuesday afternoon she prepared for that quick turnaround by winning both races at the Overton Invitational in a span of less than half that time, and under weather conditions that varied from blowing snow to sunshine.

Combined with a win in the 100-meter high hurdles, she left the meet with three gold medals to go with win and snow in her face from a meet that was moved to Axtell due to work on Overton’s track.

“It’s not my best day,” she said recounting her times in the three individual races. None of them was a season best even though the 400 time of 1 minute, 1.9 seconds was very close. Her 100-meter high hurdles time was consistent with other performances, considering the conditions, but her 300-meter hurdles time was well off her usual standards.

“It wasn’t great today. Usually I run around a 47 and I ran a 53. ... I think I could have done better with the weather, it was just that I was exhausted from the 400,” Bailey said.