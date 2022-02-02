Ansley/Litchfield pulls away from Pleasanton in FKC quarterfinal

“We were kind of inside-out and got some good looks from the three. Sam actually hit some threes in that second quarter, too, and then Calvin Finley has been a great shooter for us all year. We got him some touches.”

Finley finished with 16 points while post player Caden Holm took control in the second half to finish with a game-high 18 points as the Spartans pulled away to lead 56-32 after three quarters, then by more than 30 in the fourth quarter.

Klein finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who have played the last few games without second-leading scorer Blake Wilson, who is injured. Treven Wendt and Kray Kingston added nine points each.

Pleasanton had a brief 9-0 run early in the second half to cut the lead to 17, but the Spartans answered with an 8-0 run.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pleasanton coach Bill Giffin called the game “frustrating.”

“Even in the first quarter we weren’t doing things that were going to win us the ballgame,” he said. “We weren’t moving on offense ... and then Ansley/Litchfield starting hitting some shots. It was just tough to get anything offensively when you don’t have the energy.