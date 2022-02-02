Ansley/Litchfield pulls away from Pleasanton in FKC quarterfinal

LOOMIS — Few expected a blowout, and for a quarter, they were right.
Then Ansley/Litchfield ran away and hid from the Pleasanton Bulldogs.
In a Fort Kearny Conference Tournament quarterfinal between the third and sixth seeds, the Spartans stormed to a 71-42 win to advance to the semifinals Friday at Minden where they will meet Loomis.
Pleasanton (9-9) gave as good as it got for the first nine minutes. A basket by 6-foot-5 center Carter Klein, who is expected to sign a national letter of intent today to play football for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, gave the Bulldogs a 15-14 lead.
They scored just one more basket in the second quarter while Ansley/Litchfield (13-4) ripped off 20 points.
“I thought it all started with our defense and not taking too many risks,” Ansley/Litchfield coach Matt Drew said. “Sam Loy did a good job on the Klein kid and that just kind of got us going.”
Loy, a 5-11 senior, also did a good job on the offensive end. He hit his first three shots of the second quarter, two of which were 3-pointers, on his way to 14 points.
Drew said the Spartans got the same looks offensively as they did earlier, they just cleaned them up.
“We were kind of inside-out and got some good looks from the three. Sam actually hit some threes in that second quarter, too, and then Calvin Finley has been a great shooter for us all year. We got him some touches.”
Finley finished with 16 points while post player Caden Holm took control in the second half to finish with a game-high 18 points as the Spartans pulled away to lead 56-32 after three quarters, then by more than 30 in the fourth quarter.
Klein finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who have played the last few games without second-leading scorer Blake Wilson, who is injured. Treven Wendt and Kray Kingston added nine points each.
Pleasanton had a brief 9-0 run early in the second half to cut the lead to 17, but the Spartans answered with an 8-0 run.
Pleasanton coach Bill Giffin called the game “frustrating.”
“Even in the first quarter we weren’t doing things that were going to win us the ballgame,” he said. “We weren’t moving on offense ... and then Ansley/Litchfield starting hitting some shots. It was just tough to get anything offensively when you don’t have the energy.
“We didn’t show that we had the energy to execute — we had some flashes later on — but it was much too late and that wasn’t sustained.”
Ansley/Litchfield will face Loomis (15-3) in the semifinals Friday at Minden.
- The Wolves, led by a 33-point effort from Quinn Johnson, held off Axtell 64-52 in the other game Tuesday at Loomis.
Johnson was 11 of 25 from the floor, 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and racked up nine rebounds and three blocked shots and was Loomis’ only double-figure scorer.
Brennan Runge paced Axtell (9-10) with 13 points and Carson Lindau added 10.
- At Amherst, the top-seeded Broncos (16-3) rolled to a 73-39 win over Hi-Line (7-11). Scoring was not available.
- Elm Creek’s Trent Watkins make 4 of 5 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help Elm Creek (11-7) get by S-E-M, 53-45. The Buffaloes’ Carter Erickson provided a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
- In the LouPlatte Conference Tournament quarterfinals, Wood River rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Ravenna 58-55. The Eagles trailed 29-19 at halftime and 41-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Easton Graves led Wood River with 25 points. Aiden Graves and Josh Luehr added 10 points each. Eli Schroeder led Ravenna with 16 points, Treydan Anderson chipped in 15 and Gavin Standage had 11.
- The Ravenna girls easily dispatched Gibbon 62-19 in the quarterfinals of the girls LPC tournament. Tori Sklenar poured in 27 points, made four steals and dished out four assists for the Bluejays.
Morgyn Fiddelke scored 11 points and Kennedy Hurt 10 to add to the Ravenna total. Lindsay Wilkens led Gibbon with eight points.