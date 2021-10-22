Ansley-Litchfield dominated Pleasanton in Class D2 football playoffs

LITCHFIELD — It was only six weeks ago when the Ansley/Litchfield football team survived a shootout with Pleasanton. When the Bulldogs returned to Litchfield for the Class D2 state football playoffs Thursday night, it turned one-sided.
The Spartans, seventh seed in the West Bracket, delivered a beatdown on the Bulldogs 74-8 and will advance to the next round.
“We excecuted on offense well, and I think that was the thing we didn’t do in the first game,” Ansley/Litchfield coach Kurt Kulhanek said. “We cleaned it up and we’re playing nice ball right now.”
Everything went right for the Spartans offensively and defensively. The Spartans led 38-0 at the half, and it went straight to running clock. But it didn’t slow them down as they added 36 more points in the second half. Two were turnovers made by the Spartans’ reserve defense.
“We’ve been working on our line of scrimmage,” Kulhanek said. “We changed some things a lot blocking-wise and our physicality in our defense tonight.”
Ansley/Litchfield put up 389 total yards on offense. Leading the way was Cooper Slingsby as he rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Leyton Rohde completed 4 of 6 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was a whole team performance,” Slingsby said. “It’s not just one guy. I have to thank everybody on the line and everybody on defense. I really can’t do anything without them. I was really proud of our team in getting the win tonight.”
For the Bulldogs, it was nothing but a complete disaster on offense after losing their offensive playmaker, Treven Wendt, early in the first quarter after he was injured on punt return. The Bulldogs never recovered after that as they only put up 113 yards of offense and committed five turnovers. The Bulldogs avoided a shutout with a touchdown run by Weston Loeffeholtz. For head coach Ricci Westland, he appreciated the effort in the second half despite being blown out early.
“When you lose one of your key players, who is kind of the heart beat of the team — kids were following him and playing with him — I think it just stunned everybody severely,” Westland said. “It took us awhile to build our confidence, and then at the end, I thought the kids came out and played with pride. Our O-line came off the line really well later in the third quarter. I was pleased with them and proud of them for not giving up and hanging it up.”
Pleasanton will end its season at 6-3. The Bulldogs will lose a small but important senior group. Some notable players included their two big men up front in Carter Klein, and Jysean Pugh, fullback and linebacker Chase Pawlowski and quarterback Kray Krighton The good news is that Wednt is only a junior will be the focal point for the Bulldogs next season.
Ansley/Litchfield now waits for its next opponent as the brackets are redrawn in Class D and is likely to play on the road next Friday.