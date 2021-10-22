Ansley-Litchfield dominated Pleasanton in Class D2 football playoffs

For the Bulldogs, it was nothing but a complete disaster on offense after losing their offensive playmaker, Treven Wendt, early in the first quarter after he was injured on punt return. The Bulldogs never recovered after that as they only put up 113 yards of offense and committed five turnovers. The Bulldogs avoided a shutout with a touchdown run by Weston Loeffeholtz. For head coach Ricci Westland, he appreciated the effort in the second half despite being blown out early.

“When you lose one of your key players, who is kind of the heart beat of the team — kids were following him and playing with him — I think it just stunned everybody severely,” Westland said. “It took us awhile to build our confidence, and then at the end, I thought the kids came out and played with pride. Our O-line came off the line really well later in the third quarter. I was pleased with them and proud of them for not giving up and hanging it up.”

Pleasanton will end its season at 6-3. The Bulldogs will lose a small but important senior group. Some notable players included their two big men up front in Carter Klein, and Jysean Pugh, fullback and linebacker Chase Pawlowski and quarterback Kray Krighton The good news is that Wednt is only a junior will be the focal point for the Bulldogs next season.