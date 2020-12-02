Ansley/Litchfield boys aim to reach the top

Ansley/Litchfield coach Matt Drew isn’t shy about expressing his expectations for the Spartans.

“This is supposed to be the year it comes together,” he said. “We have a lot of players that have played a lot of basketball but we have not quite got over the hump.”

Four starters return for the Spartans — 5-11 senior guard Jeff Cunningham (9.2 points per game), 6-3 senior guard Tycen Bailey (9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2 steals per game), senior forward Jackson Henry (6.3 ppg) and 6-0 forward Caden Holm (7.4 ppg).

Other letter winners returning from last year’s 16-8 team are 6-6 senior Evan Samuelson, 5-9 junior Calvin Finley, 5-11 junior Sam Loy and 6-foot sophomore Leyton Rohde.

“Jeff Cunningham, Tycen Bailey and Caden Holm will lead us on the offensive end. They all have great skill but need to be aggressive, get to the free-throw line and make free throws,” Drew said. “Jackson Henry has been great at playing defense on post players that outsize him, but we need him to offensive rebound and hit the open 3s in order to reach our potential.

“Calvin Finley is a very good on-ball defender and 3-point shooter that gives up some extra punch. Sam Low and Leyton Rohde will give us depth and just need to be themselves.”