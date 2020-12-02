Ansley/Litchfield boys aim to reach the top

Ansley/Litchfield coach Matt Drew isn’t shy about expressing his expectations for the Spartans.
“This is supposed to be the year it comes together,” he said. “We have a lot of players that have played a lot of basketball but we have not quite got over the hump.”
Four starters return for the Spartans — 5-11 senior guard Jeff Cunningham (9.2 points per game), 6-3 senior guard Tycen Bailey (9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2 steals per game), senior forward Jackson Henry (6.3 ppg) and 6-0 forward Caden Holm (7.4 ppg).
Other letter winners returning from last year’s 16-8 team are 6-6 senior Evan Samuelson, 5-9 junior Calvin Finley, 5-11 junior Sam Loy and 6-foot sophomore Leyton Rohde.
“Jeff Cunningham, Tycen Bailey and Caden Holm will lead us on the offensive end. They all have great skill but need to be aggressive, get to the free-throw line and make free throws,” Drew said. “Jackson Henry has been great at playing defense on post players that outsize him, but we need him to offensive rebound and hit the open 3s in order to reach our potential.
“Calvin Finley is a very good on-ball defender and 3-point shooter that gives up some extra punch. Sam Low and Leyton Rohde will give us depth and just need to be themselves.”
Drew also said the team needs to eliminate last year’s inconsistencies that led to a roller-coaster finish where the team reached the FKC Tournament championship game and upset regular-season champion Loomis but took a loss “we should not have” in between.
“We need to develop consistency and a knowing confidence that we will win. This will take better conditioning, better grit and better defense,” he said.
Girls Basketball
The Ansley-Litchfield girls expect better things this year with all five starters returning from last year’s 4-19 team.
Key players returning include 5-6 senior guard Taylor Haines, 5-4 senior guard Harley Myers, 5-7 junior forward Carli Bailey, 5-8 sophomore forward Kaylee Rohde, 5-6 sophomre guard Katherine Paitz, 5-8 junior Audrey Hogg and 5-5 senior forward Starla Divine.
Haines was the Spartans’ leading scorer last year, averaging nearly seven points per game.
Wrestling
Ansley/Litchfield vaulted into the top five in Class D at the state wrestling tournament last year and the Spartans plan to stay among the state’s elite.
With four returning state qualifiers, Ansley/Litchfield is a team worth keeping an eye on.
The Spartans did graduate 160-pound state champion Blake Racicky, but the team still has plenty of talent.
Returning state qualifiers are junior Chase Racicky (17-19), senior Hunter Arehart (34-11), junior Kolby Larson (30-10) and sophomore Karter Moore (22-16).
Arehart and Larson came home from the state meet with fourth-place medals.
