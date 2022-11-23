Ansley/Litchfield basketball relying on crafty lefties

Something will look a little out of kilter with the Ansley/Litchfield boys basketball team.

Coach Matt Drew expects he will start four left-handers.

“Don’t know if I have seen that from any level, let alone (Class) D1 Nebraska,” he said.

Drew has his share of experience, having coached for 14 years and is entering his fourth year at Ansley/Litchfield.

The Spartans return two starters and four other lettermen from last year’s 17-8 team that lost in the district final to eventual state champion North Platte St. Pat’s.

Guard Leyton Rohde is back for his senior season after averaging 11.3 points and 2.9 steals per game last year. Luke Bailey, a 6-2 guard, earned a starting spot as a freshman last year and scored 6.2 points per game while grabbing 4.5 rebounds.

Other returning lettermen are 6-foot junior forward Zach Loy, 6-3 junior center Ryan Bailey, 5-10 junior forward Ashton Behmerwohld and 5-11 junior forward Jacob Heapy.

“Leyton Rohde and Luke Bailey are all-conference players that are going to carry us offensively,” Drew said. “Ryan Bailey is a strong inside presence and a very tough kid who will work very hard. ... We will have some length and skill but not much for depth. We cannot get in foul trouble and everyone is going to need to understand their role.”

Even with those considerations, Drew believes the Spartans will we will compete for a conference trophy and a possible state tournament berth. ...

“I am excited with what we did this summer. Ryan Bailey could be a breakout player. Leyton Rohde can cause havoc and Luke Bailey has put the work in this summer to have a great season.”

Girls basketball

The Ansley/Litchfield girls have reason to be excited about his season.

The Spartans return three starters from last year’s 9-14 team and second-year coach Davie Shields says he looks for the team to be competitive.

The starters returning include 5-5 senior Katherine Paitz, 5-9 senior Kaylee Rohde and 6-1 sophomore Kerry Ryan.

Rohde led the team last year averaging 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Paitz netted 9.3 points per game while Ryan, starting as a freshman, grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game.

Boys wrestling

A young Spartan wrestling team qualified two wrestlers, both seniors, for last year’s state meet, but return half a dozen other veterans who gained valuable experience and came close to qualifying for state during their freshman and sophomore years.

Junior Dillon Stark leads the list of returning wrestlers as he went 23-16 last year. Sophomore Andy Cash, wrestling as a freshman heavyweight, finished the year with a winning record.

Other returning wrestlers include junior Owen Hartman, junior Kaden Stunkel, sophomore Isaac O’Brien and sophomore Carter Schley.

Girls wrestling

Ansley/Litchfield had three girls wrestle at the district meet last year with Jocelyn Ambriz qualifying for the state meet.

Ambriz finished the year with a 13-5 record and returns for her senior year.

Sophomore Zoe Barela also returns.