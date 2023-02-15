AMHERST — The spotlight still shines on Reagan Gallaway.

The Amherst senior was the center of attention last year when girls stepped on the mats for the first time at the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships — the first one sanctioned by the NSAA, the state’s governing body for high school wrestling.

Gallaway had won state championships the two years before in tournaments sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches.

She had gone through those two years undefeated, never being pushed past the first period. That continued all the way through her championship run as a junior.

This year, her goal remains the same, but it’s been tougher. She’s seen a match go to its time limit, winning by a decision. But she’s still winning.

“The season’s been great. I’m excited. It’s my senior year and I have had one girl push me into three periods and that was exciting. I love the competition.”

Gallaway takes a 39-0 record to the state meet that begins Thursday in Omaha. Finals are slated for Friday afternoon.

Gallaway is one of eight undefeated girls in the state tournament, although none are in her weight class. However, she knows winning this year’s state tournament will require more effort and skill.

“The talent is like 10 times, 20 times better,” she said. “It’s insane how much the sport has grown here in Nebraska.”

More and more girls have come out for wrestling. And with the numbers has come better competition.

“We have these freshmen and eighth graders coming up. The talent is going to be insane. I’m kind of sad (it’s her senior year). I wanted to really see that in high school, but I will still be around,” she said when announcing her intention to wrestle at Hastings College next year.

Gallaway has been a vocal leader for the adoption of girls wrestling in high school. She started because she didn’t want to be on the sidelines while her brothers competed and trained with the Amherst wrestling club.

She’s heard all the comments about girls wrestling. She’s been told she doesn’t belong. She’s been told that wrestling isn’t for girls.

“The journey has been very hard. I grew up and I was the only girl in my club and was always told I shouldn’t be wrestling. ... I just kept grinding and wrestling and just committed myself to the sport so I could get to the point where I am at today,” she said.

She credits her experiences in wrestling with helping her to develop a work ethic to go with mental and physical toughness and a drive to succeed.

It’s a drive she now shares with many others.

Nebraska expanded the number of state qualifiers and the number of weight classes to accommodate the additional participants. It seems inevitable that the girls will have their own state tournament, perhaps as early as next year.

Come Saturday night, there will be 14 girls who will have the title of Nebraska State Champion.

The Kearney Hub Territory is sending 14 girls to the state meet, including five who joined Gallaway as district champions.

Lexington senior Fransisca Walsh is a returning fourth-place medalist at 107 pounds. She’s wrestling at 110 pounds this year.

Other district champions from the Hub Territory are Lexington’s Kalli Sutton (155 pounds), Minden’s Aliena Osterbuhr (125_ and Savannah Koch (33-4) and Overton’s Sydnie Brown (235).