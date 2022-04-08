Amherst's Quentyn Frank named Hub Territory wrestler of the year

AMHERST ­— Amherst senior Quentyn Frank has his share of the emotional scars that come with wrestling.

He’s a four-time state finalist – an achievement almost every wrestler would envy.

He only has one state championship, and that came in his sophomore season.

This year Frank finished the season with a 43-5 record. For his successes, which include more than 150 career wins, Frank has been named the Kearney Hub Wrestler of the Year.

Frank doesn’t feel he was unlucky in running up against O’Neill’s Brady Thompson, who filled his loss column this year. In a way, it was what Frank wanted.

“I don’t feel that unlucky because multiple times I talked to people, including my dad; I wanted to go to a weight class and I wanted to have a chance to get into a state bracket with a lot of good wrestlers in it,” he said.

Early in the season, it appeared that Thompson and Aquinas’ Christopher Nickolite, 2021’s finalists, would return to the 145-pound bracket, although Nickolite later bumped up to 152 pounds.

“This is going to be a weight class where, if you win it, it’s going to be no joke. There won’t be much question about it. So, I went up to 45 and learned a lot,” Frank said.

Learning has been the backbone of his wrestling career, from the time he started rolling around on the floor with his father, Steven, a two-time state wrestler from Valentine. Two of Steven’s brothers also wrestled and there are wrestlers in Quentyn’s mother’s family, too.

That wrestling tradition made it almost inevitable that Frank would wrestle.

“At a very young age I was always high-strung and they decided wrestling was the sport for me and I just kind of took off,” Frank said. “I looked up to my dad for the longest time and I still do.”

Frank saw what his father had accomplished and how his name was recognized and respected around Valentine.

“I always looked up to that and wanted to have my own legacy,” he said.

His father also taught him one of wrestling’s most valuable lessons:

“You never lose,” Frank said. “Whether you win or lose the match, you only lose if you don’t take anything away from that match.

“If you win there’s something you did right you need to keep doing or there’s something you need to fix a little bit. No match is perfect.”

That lesson also applies to life, where people have to learn from their mistakes.

For Frank, learning lessons came on the biggest stage of Nebraska high school wrestling – under the lights in Omaha, and on statewide television in the state finals.

His freshman year, he said the state finals loss was “heartbreaking.”

“My four-time state championship dreams got crushed and that kind of sucked,” he said.

He worked through the disappointment. Learned to stick to his plan and that paid off his sophomore year as he defeated Logan Bryce of Raymond Central to win the 132-pound class state title.

Then came a junior year to forget.

Midway through the season, he suffered a partially torn ligament in his sternum. A torn lateral collateral ligmaent in his knee followed. Then, at districts, he rolled his ankle.

“I’m really proud of myself for not quitting. My parents helped me a lot with that,” Frank said. “I just kept getting injured, getting injured, getting injured, just constantly. My body was falling apart and my parents helped just keeping me on track. (They said) your goal is still there, you just have to keep chasing whether you’re hurt or not.”

After more than a couple of months of recovery, Frank was ready for his senior season. But wrestling had more to teach him. He made the jump from 132 pounds to 145 pounds.

“I wasn’t as strong as I was a 132 so I learned to use my body weight and really little things that made big differences. I had to have my 132 wrestling style grow into a 145-pounder,” he said.

In spite of his setbacks, Frank remains a dedicated wrestler.

“I love it. It’s just kind of an escape from reality for me where I can just go and relax a little bit but also push myself and become a better person. It’s just great building blocks for work ethic and everything,” he said.

He’s decided his wrestling career isn’t over. He’s talked to coaches at Doane, UNK and Iowa Western, hoping to move on to the next level.

“I’m hoping to get my name out there shortly,” he said.