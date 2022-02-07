Amherst's Gallaway excited about opportunity to wrestle in state tournament in Omaha

Thirteen Hub Territory girls made the grade. Lexington, wrestling in a district in Gothenburg, qualified five. Minden and Amherst qualified three. Others came from Overton and Ansley/Litchfield.

“I’ve been to Omaha probably five or six times watching the guys do it. So now it’s my shot,” Gallaway said. “I’m probably going to cry because as a little girl growing up I just wanted to wrestle in Omaha. Seeing those big lights and wrestling underneath them, it’s going to be amazing. I probably won’t have any words for it.”

It’s been a long-time coming for Gallaway. She’s been wrestling for 11 years, wanting to join her brothers — one a twin — when they went to their wrestling club practices.

“I finally said to my parents, ‘Hey, I want to wrestle,’ so next practice I showed up in pink swimming shoes. It was my first pair of wrestling shoes, and then after that, I was hooked. I loved it after that. It was so awesome,” Gallaway said.

Having brothers involved in the sport helped. She said they’ve had “living room matches since Day 1.” While there was equality in the living room, the high school ranks had no room for girls, a road block to Gallaway’s dreams.