Amherst wrestler Reagen Gallaway wins bronze medal in France

Amherst wrestler Reagen Gallaway brought home a bronze medal after competing in the World Championships in France.

The competition drew athletes ages 16-18 from around the world and placing third was a dream come true for Gallaway, who wrestled at 143 pounds.

“That felt amazing. When that man put the medal around my neck I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that.’ That moment right there was just like, ‘Wow, I’m in France and I just won a bronze medal.’ It was awesome,” she said. “After I won the bronze match I treated it like a regular and ordinary match, but when that medal went around my neck I knew I had just accomplished one of my lifetime dreams and goals.”

Being a member of the United States’ team on an international level was another milestone for Gallaway. She met her own performance expectations, as she headed into the meet with the mission of earning a medal for her country and state.

“To come true, it was awesome,” Gallaway said. “There’s no words that can describe it, like I’m here representing the United States, I’m going to bring back a medal for them and that’s exactly what I did. It was also awesome representing Nebraska.”

Coming from a small town in Nebraska, Gallaway had to adjust to the international scale of the competition. She met a lot of athletes from different cultures.

“The environment was insane,” Gallaway said. “Some of it was kind of overwhelming because there were so many different countries there and so many different languages.”

With the momentum from the World Championships propelling her forward, Gallaway has high ambitions for her final year of high school wrestling.

“My senior year is a big year,” she said. “I want to break all the records, I want to make a big name for myself and I want to leave Nebraska wrestling with a bang. If that means going undefeated again and all first-period pins, I’ll do that.”

While she has proven herself as an elite athlete, Gallaway still doesn’t feel like she gets the respect she deserves.

“Wrestling as a female, you can’t sugarcoat that it’s hard,” Gallaway said. “It feels cool that I’m a three-time state champion, but people don’t care because I’m a female wrestler. It always feels like I have to do one more thing to make people impressed.”

It has taken a lot of passion and dedication for Gallaway to earn the success that has come her way. Doubters have always been present, but she continues to prove them wrong.

“Growing up, I was always told I was never going to be good enough because no one believed me and nobody thought that I could become the wrestler I am today,” Gallaway said. “I just had to push those words aside.”

With her first international meet under her belt, Gallaway hopes to compete in more similar events in the future. While the path forward isn’t going to be easy, she is confident and ready to take on any obstacle that gets in her way.

“If I want to go onto the international stage again, I have to win some tournaments that they host here in the United States,” Gallaway said. “If I keep with my training, keep working hard and keep getting my technique down I believe I can make another world team.”