KENESAW — The Amherst wrestlers made it 20 in a row on Thursday.

And one.

Despite having only two champions, the Amherst boys dominated the combined Twin Valley Conference/Fort Kearny Conference wrestling tournament Thursday in Kenesaw, scoring 196 points to runner-up Hi-Line’s 106.

And the Bronco girls followed suit, winning the first-ever girls championship with 31 points to runner-up Ansley/Litchfield’s six.

Christian Wick at 152 pounds and Brody Bogard at 195 pounds brought the Amherst boys their only gold medals. Wick improved to 35-10 on the season when he defeated Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Brooks Armstrong in the first period of the championship bout. It was Armstrong’s second loss of the season.

Bogard also had a first-period pin in the championship. He was the No. 2 seed behind Jace Hodson of Red Cloud/Blue Hill but scored the upset, handing Hodson his fourth loss of the year.

While the Broncos had two champions, they were busy in the finals, claiming six runner-up spots. One surprise was 126-pounder Trevor Schroeder, who handed top-seeded Carter Auten of Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 8-7, in the quarterfinals. Schroeder (21-21) went on to finish second while Auten (35-5) lost his next match as well.

FKC teams dominated the team race, sweeping the top seven spots.

Other Hub Territory champions in the boys’ division were Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Patterson (106), Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda (113), Pleasanton’s Gatlin Krepela (120) and Luke Pawloski (220), Loomis/Bertrand’s Clay Bohr (145), Axtell’s Taaron Lavicky (160) and S-E-M’s Maddox Jones (170).

In the girls division, Amherst’s Carsyn McBride (110), Gracey Knajdl (125), Taylor Roach (135), Reagan Gallaway (145) and Emma Vavra (235) were declared champions along with Overton’s Sydnie Brown (130) and Ansley/Litchfield’s Jocelyn Ambriz (170).