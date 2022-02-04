Amherst wins 19th Fort Kearny Conference wrestling championship

AMHERST — For the boys on the Amherst wrestling team, Fort Kearny Conference championships are an obligation.

“It’s definitely a pride thing knowing we have our conference and we have it all under control. It means a lot,” said Quentyn Frank, who won his third FKC championship Friday at the FKC/TVC Championship in Amherst. “We all talk about it a lot, not being the ones to led the past people down who got us this streak.

Frank (37-3) defeated Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Brooks Armstrong with a technical fall 31 seconds into the second period.

The technical fall got him one step closer to a personal goal, the school record for technical falls.

Frank said the victory “is nice. It’s definitely just as nice as the rest. It’s my senior year and I just had to get out there and work on some things and try to get the record here at Amherst for technical fall wins.”

He wasn’t sure if he tied the record, or still needs one more, after winning over Armstrong (30-6).

Frank already has one record to his credit — the freshman record for 43 victories. He went over the 150-victory mark during the Midwest Duals a couple weeks ago.