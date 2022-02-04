Amherst wins 19th Fort Kearny Conference wrestling championship

AMHERST — For the boys on the Amherst wrestling team, Fort Kearny Conference championships are an obligation.
“It’s definitely a pride thing knowing we have our conference and we have it all under control. It means a lot,” said Quentyn Frank, who won his third FKC championship Friday at the FKC/TVC Championship in Amherst. “We all talk about it a lot, not being the ones to led the past people down who got us this streak.
Frank (37-3) defeated Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Brooks Armstrong with a technical fall 31 seconds into the second period.
The technical fall got him one step closer to a personal goal, the school record for technical falls.
Frank said the victory “is nice. It’s definitely just as nice as the rest. It’s my senior year and I just had to get out there and work on some things and try to get the record here at Amherst for technical fall wins.”
He wasn’t sure if he tied the record, or still needs one more, after winning over Armstrong (30-6).
Frank already has one record to his credit — the freshman record for 43 victories. He went over the 150-victory mark during the Midwest Duals a couple weeks ago.
He also has a state championship from 2020 and a pair of runner-up finishes to his credit and he would like to balance the ledger with another gold medal.
It won’t be easy. Frank will have to reverse a pair of losses to O’Neill’s Brady Thompson, last year’s state runner-up at 145 pounds. They’ve wrestled twice this year with Thompson winning twice in close matches — the kind Frank believes he can turn around.
He also feels he’s on the right trajectory.
“I bumped up two weight classes from my past two years so it definitely was a little bit to get used to and adjust and learn how to use my weight properly. ... It definitely was a struggle at the beginning but now I’m startin to feel like I can get there,” Frank said.
Frank joined three other Amherst wrestlers — Jakob Graham (160), Brody Botard (195) and Wyatt Anderson (220) on the top step of the podium on Thursday.
It was his third FKC championship — an injury last year denied him the opportunity to win a likely fourth FKC crown.
He said Thursday’s win “is definitely sweet but I mean the end goal is still state and peaking at state. It’s nice to have a good win here and to continue it, by going to districts and hopefully getting a win there and hopefully get on state and get another one.”
Boys Team Scores
1, Amherst 182.5. 2, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 134.5. 3, Pleasanton 124. 4, Axtell 95. 4, Franklin 95. 6, Kenesaw 84. 7, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 76. 8, Ansley-Litchfield 43. 9, Loomis/Bertrand 32. 9, Wilcox-Hildreth 32. 11, Hi-Line 30. 12, Shelton 27.5. 13, Overton 26. 14, Elm Creek 22.5. 15, South Central Unified 17. 16, Harvard 11.
Boys Champions
106 — Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 113 — Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton. 120 — Grant Haussermann, Franklin. 126 — Jacob Fox, Axtell. 132 — Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 138 — Clay Bohr, Loomis/Bertrand. 145 — Quentyn Frank, Amherst. 152 — Taaron Lavicky, Axtell. 160 — Jakob Graham, Amherst. 170 — Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton. 182 — Sean Duffy, Kenesaw. 195 — Brody Bogard, Amherst. 220 — Wyatt Anderson, Amherst. 285 — JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton.
Girls Team Scores
1, Amherst 70. 2, Ansley-Litchfield 42. Overton 14.
Girls Champions
107 — Michaela Bivainis, Amherst. 114 — Korah Ellis, Amherst. 120 — Taleah Thomas, Amherst. 126 — Sydnie Brown, Overton. 132 — Taylor Roach, Amherst. 138 — Reagen Gallaway, Amherst. 152 — Chloe Ellison, Ansley-Litchfield. 165 — Jocelyn Ambriz, Ansley-Litchfield. 185 — Zoe Barela, Ansley-Litchfield.