Amherst upsets eighth-ranked Elm Creek, 28-6

ELM CREEK — The Amherst Broncos had all the ingredients.
They ran, they passed, they played defense and they kicked field goals while upsetting eighth-ranked Elm Creek 28-6 Friday night.
“We started off 2-0 and some people maybe thought that Cambridge game was a fluke, that we caught them overlooking us,” Amherst coach Faron Klingelhoefer said. “I told the boys this one right here is going to prove to people we’re a good football team and we can play good football.”
Amherst made its debut in the rankings this week at No. 9 and showed it deserves attention by bottling up Elm Creek’s offense and picking apart the defense.
Klingelhoefer said his biggest fear was Elm Creek running back Xavier Perez, who has the explosiveness to score from anywhere.
As it was, he ran for just 58 yards and scored once from 5 yards out on the last play of the third quarter.
“They really crashed down hard to stop Xavier and took him out of our option game,” said Elm Creek coach Jayce Dueland, who switched from a shotgun formation to the I formation at halftime. “We probably should have went to the I earlier on than we did ... just to keep the ball out of their hands like they did to us.
“We knew going into the game it was going to be who could keep the ball out of each other’s people’s hands. They did a great job of taking care of the football and staying on offense.”
Amherst ran 36 plays in the first half to Elm Creek’s 18.
The Broncos controlled the ball with tailback Quentyn Frank rushing for 120 yards on 25 carries and quarterback Kalon Rohde completing 12 of 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.
Rohde, a senior who has started since he was a freshman, had an up-and-down junior year, according to Klingelhoefer, but he hasn’t hit any valleys this year.
“He’s come out these first three games throwing the ball really, really well. We told him we’re going to put more on his shoulders running the ball as well, and he’s done that exceptionally well. ... Things are really clicking for him,” Klingelhoefer said.
Throughout the game, on key downs, Rohde seemed to find an open receiver to keep the Amherst offense on the field.
“I still want to get better in the run game. We’ve got some execution miscues that are hurting our run game,” Klingelhoefer said. “But we have two senior tight ends stepping up and making big plays in the passing game so the passing game is really helping out the run. But we have to get the running game going a little better if we’re going to be as good as we can down the road.”
While the offense was on the field most of the first half, it didn’t find the end zone until Rohde hit Tayle Hadwiger on a 9-yard crossing pattern 44 seconds before the intermission. The score put the Broncos ahead 15-0 as kicker Nolan Eloe had booted two field goals and the defense had sacked Elm Creek quarterback Beau Knapp in the end zone for a safety.
Amherst finished with a 335-168 advantage in total offense.
Score by Quarters
Amherst (3-0)3 12 6 7 — 28
Elm Creek (2-1)0 0 6 0 — 6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
AHS — Nolan Eloe 31 FG
Second Quarter
AHS — Eloe 34 FG
AHS — Team Safety
AHS — Tayle Hadwiger 9 pass from Kalon Rohde (Eloe kick)
Third Quarter
AHS — Riley Gallaway 9 pass from Rohde (run failed)
ECHS — Xavier Perez 5 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
AHS — Rohde 3 run (Eloe kick)
