 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst to state volleyball with win over Bridgeport; Seasons end for Shelton, Bertand, Lexington
0 Comments
top story

Amherst to state volleyball with win over Bridgeport; Seasons end for Shelton, Bertand, Lexington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PAXTON — Amherst advanced to the Class C2 State Tournament with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 win over Bridgeport in the C2-4 District final Saturday at Paxton.

Hannah Herrick shelled Bridgeport’s defense with 16 kills and a .571 hitting percentage. Tenley Hadwiger added nine kills and hit .304. The Broncos hit .387 as a team compared to Bridgeport’s .084.

The Broncos also got three ace serves from Katy Prickett, who had 23 set assists.

Herrick and Hadwiger also had three blocks.

Amherst (24-6) will play Superior (23-8) in the first round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Bridgeport finishes 21-11.

BDS spoils Shelton’s hopes

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

AURORA — Bruning-Davenport-Shickley recovered from a first-set loss to beat Shelton 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 in the D1-8 District final Saturday at Aurora.

BDS improves to 26-5 and advances to the state tournament while Shelton finished its season with a 29-3 record.

Bertrand loses in three

GLENVIL — Bertrand’s season came to an end with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 loss to Diller-Odell in the D2-6 District final Saturday at Sandy Creek High School.

For the Vikings, Emma Brown, Johanna Ford and Jordan Hilmer had seven kills apiece. Brown and Brooklyn Evans had two ace serves and Aislin Kidder posted 23 set assists.

Bertrand ends the season with a 16-11 record while Diller-Odell advances to the state tournament with a 29-3 mark.

Lexington loses in district final

ELKHORN — Elkhorn North had three players score double-digit kills in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 win over Lexington in the B-5 District final Saturday at Elkhorn.

Elkhorn North takes a 21-11 record to the state tournament while Lexington ends the year 16-14.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney Catholic Stars control destiny as No. 2 seed
Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic Stars control destiny as No. 2 seed

As the Stars hold the No. 2 seed and the Cowboys are No. 15, there are quite a few teams in Class C that didn’t make the cut despite their winning records. As the Stars control their destiny in the bottom end of the bracket, Harvey humbles up his Stars for not taking any opportunity for granted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News