Amherst to state volleyball with win over Bridgeport; Seasons end for Shelton, Bertand, Lexington

PAXTON — Amherst advanced to the Class C2 State Tournament with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 win over Bridgeport in the C2-4 District final Saturday at Paxton.
Hannah Herrick shelled Bridgeport’s defense with 16 kills and a .571 hitting percentage. Tenley Hadwiger added nine kills and hit .304. The Broncos hit .387 as a team compared to Bridgeport’s .084.
The Broncos also got three ace serves from Katy Prickett, who had 23 set assists.
Herrick and Hadwiger also had three blocks.
Amherst (24-6) will play Superior (23-8) in the first round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bridgeport finishes 21-11.
BDS spoils Shelton’s hopes
AURORA — Bruning-Davenport-Shickley recovered from a first-set loss to beat Shelton 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 in the D1-8 District final Saturday at Aurora.
BDS improves to 26-5 and advances to the state tournament while Shelton finished its season with a 29-3 record.
Bertrand loses in three
GLENVIL — Bertrand’s season came to an end with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 loss to Diller-Odell in the D2-6 District final Saturday at Sandy Creek High School.
For the Vikings, Emma Brown, Johanna Ford and Jordan Hilmer had seven kills apiece. Brown and Brooklyn Evans had two ace serves and Aislin Kidder posted 23 set assists.
Bertrand ends the season with a 16-11 record while Diller-Odell advances to the state tournament with a 29-3 mark.
Lexington loses in district final
ELKHORN — Elkhorn North had three players score double-digit kills in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 win over Lexington in the B-5 District final Saturday at Elkhorn.
Elkhorn North takes a 21-11 record to the state tournament while Lexington ends the year 16-14.